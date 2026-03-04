A village takes villagers

By Marisa Young | Focus Editor

I have long heard the saying “it takes a village,” but how do you build a village to begin with?

This question arose in a recent conversation between a friend and me as we debated the power of group action. Whether it be for widespread social and political change or for something as simple as putting together a successful Sing act, organized group action begins with character at the individual scale. This truth begs the question: What does it mean to be a villager?

First, and perhaps most importantly, villagers must have passion.

A village, in this metaphorical context, is built around a shared set of values or goals. The power of large-scale group action begins to dissipate when people are not fully bought into the cause. A village’s passion can be stated in a physical document, such as a Constitution, but it can also be a more general, implicit goal, such as showing love and kindness to each other.

Passion is infectious; when an individual loses their drive for change, it weakens the group’s drive; however, it may only take a couple of individuals to ignite a shared passion in countless others.

Another important trait of the villager is humility.

Being able to sacrifice one’s own desires and submit to a higher good is not easy, but it is necessary for effective change-making. Without humility, there is no room for cooperation, and without cooperation, you can not build a village. Whether it is in the White House or in a Greek life organization, people do not always like sharing authority. But having the humility to listen to one another and the willingness to compromise will create a stronger bond between individuals and a stronger sense of unity within a group.

A final trait I think defines someone as a true villager is brotherly love.

Accomplishing a goal alongside countless others would not be possible without love between individuals. The love of a common cause should serve to boost our preexisting love for each other, whether it be a neighbor, coworker or the protester standing next to you. As Paul writes in Romans 12:10, “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.”

With these precepts in mind, I encourage you to be a villager in your own communities and see just how much you can accomplish.