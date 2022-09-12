Tolerate your job, fund your passions

By Grace Everett | Photo Editor

When someone asks you what your dream job is, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? I know a lot of people would have an easy time answering that question, but others simply wouldn’t know what to say; they just don’t dream of working, and that’s OK.

I once saw a post on Reddit in which someone was asking for advice on which major to pick for college. They didn’t have a degree they were passionate about and didn’t have a dream job in mind. The person got several replies, but one in particular stood out to me. Someone told them to find a job they can tolerate and use that job to fund whatever it is they are passionate about.

I saw that post years ago, and it stuck with me because it reminds me of a painful truth that I’ve learned to accept. More often than not, we have to work in order to live — unless, of course, you have an inheritance or marry someone who’s willing to be the provider. The people who don’t fit into either of those categories have to work.

This is why finding something you are passionate about is so important. Figure out what you love to do and what kind of life you want to live. If you can make money by doing that, great — but if you can’t, that’s fine too. Find a hobby that makes you excited about life, and then find a job that can fund that hobby.

Say you want to travel but don’t know what you want to do for work. Become a flight attendant or do another job that would pay you to travel. Maybe get a job that allows you to work from anywhere, so you’re free to go where you want when you want. If you love to do crafts but can’t make a living off of it, find a job that you like enough and use that to pay for your crafting supplies. I don’t think people realize that hobbies can be just as important as jobs, if not more important.

I know it can feel hopeless when you’ve been conditioned to center your life around your career, but there is a silver lining. You probably still have to work, but it doesn’t have to be your entire life. It doesn’t even have to be an important part of your life.

There’s no shame in not wanting to work. Some people might give you a weird look when you tell them you don’t have a dream job. Some might even call you lazy if you say you don’t want to work. That’s fine. As long as you know what makes you happy and gets you excited about life, no one else’s opinion matters.