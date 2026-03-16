When life gets busy, don’t forget about your mental health

By Charlie Cole | Broadcast Reporter

Mental health is becoming an increasingly significant problem around the world, especially among college students. Between going to class, studying and keeping up a healthy social life, there are many stress-inducing aspects for a student, but there are also many great ways to manage this mental strife.

According to a study by Mental Health First Aid USA, over 45% of college students in the U.S. have reported struggles with their mental health, which is a number that has risen continually in recent years. However, there are certainly things that students can do to improve their mental health while still keeping their priorities in line.

Furthermore, spring is around the corner, and with that come many changes to routines, rhythms, and relationships. The spring months are associated with renewal and growth, but if you aren’t thriving like everyone else, “spring blues” can come knocking. With the semester escalating, there is no better time than now to make sure one’s mental health is in check.

There are a plethora of effective ways to manage mental health as a student, many of which I have used myself in my first semester here. To me, the best and most important way is to create a healthy work-life balance. This will look different for everyone, but it is important to find something that works for you and your specific schedule.

For me, it has been very helpful to find hobbies I can participate in outside of class. Playing sports, hanging out with friends and playing video games have been the best things to help me escape from my schoolwork and busy schedule. It is always helpful to find something you enjoy that can take your mind off other responsibilities that may be causing stress, while also not interrupting your other priorities.

Baylor also provides services to help students and keep their mental health at the forefront. The Counseling Center is open Monday through Friday and provides a 24/7 crisis support phone number. Students can make in-person and online appointments with licensed professionals who can help them make a plan or simply talk with them.

In addition to counseling resources, Baylor provides lots of academic services. Going to the learning center can help students study for an exam or simply fill in gaps in their knowledge, both of which could help ease their minds and take some stress off their shoulders. The Paul L. Foster Success Center is also a great resource for students, and it offers assistance with both academic and personal challenges that students may face during their time at Baylor.

Another great way to make sure you are mentally well is by finding someone to talk to. This could be a friend, family member or even a professor. It is so important to have someone that you can trust and who will be there to listen to and support you when you need it.

College life is filled with lots of stress-inducing factors, especially for a freshman. However, the importance of a healthy mind cannot be overstated. High levels of emotional or mental stress can often lead to a decline in academic performance, according to a study published by Frontiers in Psychiatry. This decline can lead to even more stress for students and potentially become a more serious issue.

So regardless of how you go about it, it is extremely important to keep mental health in mind as a student. Improved mental well-being will cause noticeable improvements all throughout your life, especially when it comes to school.