Walking is good for your mental health

By Claire Marie Scott | LTVN Managing Editor

Now that the winter months have passed and the sun is consistently shining, there are so many opportunities to be outside and enjoy the fresh air. One of my favorite ways to enjoy the nice weather has been taking walks outside. Walking has consistently improved my mood, eased my anxieties and provided a fun way to exercise.

Something about being in the sun and in fresh air makes me so happy. Every time I go on walks, whether it’s alone or with friends, it leaves me feeling happier and more productive.

In a 2019 study by Science Advances, researchers found that being outside is directly connected to a more positive outlook on life and overall happiness.

The report states, “The forms of association include evidence that links nature experience with increased positive affect; happiness and subjective well-being; positive social interactions, cohesion, and engagement; a sense of meaning and purpose in life; improved manageability of life tasks; and decreases in mental distress, such as negative affect.”

These findings demonstrate that going outside can have such a positive impact on someone. These can help us, as college students, slow down and remember the simple joys of life, rather than being bogged down by everything constantly working to grab our attention.

Every time I go on a walk, I can feel the stress and anxiety in my head get lighter. There’s a scientific reason for this.

According to WebMD, walking “has a positive influence on your hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which is your central nervous response system. … When you exercise by walking, you calm your nerves, which can make you feel less stressed.”

As a college student, balancing jobs and other social obligations can feel like a weight, but taking even 15 minutes out of your day to walk in the sun can make those tasks feel less daunting. You can also incorporate aspects of tasks into your walk. For example, use that time to catch up with a friend, listen to a podcast or watch a video for class.

Walking is also an easy and fun way to exercise. You don’t need a gym membership or equipment to walk. It costs nothing except a bit of your time.

Walking can also help you discover new areas of Waco, for example, the trails by Cameron Park, Lake Waco or the Waco Suspension Bridge. You can spice up your walks by listening to fun music or bringing a friend along. Plus, if you go on an extra sunny day, you might be able to work on a tan.

Walking offers enormous benefits. I challenge you to try to go on a 15-20 minute walk a few times this week. Go enjoy the sunshine and feel the benefits.