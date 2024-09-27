Additional sexual assault charges brought against former priest

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

A McLennan County grand jury indicted the Rev. Anthony Odiong, a former priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Student Center, on four additional charges of first-degree sexual assault on Thursday.

Odiong now faces a total of seven charges.

According to an email from special crimes detective Bradley DeLange of Waco Police, the new charges are based on a previously-identified survivor whose case was uncovered as evidence obtained through search warrants during the investigation.

“The evidence of a sexual relationship was/is present from 2007-2012 in emails, text messages and corroborated by repeated predatory behaviors by Anthony Odiong that have appeared amongst nearly every survivor identified (10 thus far) to date,” DeLange said.

From 2007 to 2012, Odiong was the priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Student Center and since 2006, he had served as an associate priest in West at St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption. During this time, many students sought his spiritual guidance, sharing intimate details about their personal lives. Those he preached to felt safe and secure with Odiong as he “gave students an unforgettable gift of purity,” according to a 2010 Lariat article.

In that article, Odiong said that he felt “called to serve the Lord” and aimed to create a safe environment for students to share their “deep love for Christ” at St. Peter’s.

In the same article, then-Baylor Graduate Admissions Coordinator Loretta Volcik said Odiong had an energy that gave her comfort, adding to his impact on the community.

“It makes you feel so good because he truly cares how you feel,” Volcik said.

Odiong had already been indicted on three counts of sexual assault between Aug. 13 and Sept. 12. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

The new charges representing this survivor are linked to criminal acts that also occurred in nearby counties. The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office is considering pursuing indictments in those areas as the investigation continues.

“These indictments represent the continued dedication the Waco Police Department has towards affording justice for the survivors of Anthony Odiong’s criminal actions through his abuse of clerical position within the Catholic Church,” DeLange said.

Prior to his extradition to Texas, Odiong was arrested in Ave Maria, Fla., and charged with possession and/or promotion of child pornography on Aug.13.

DeLange said the child pornography charges will not be presented to the grand jury at this time. However, these charges remain an open possibility and could be addressed at a later stage if necessary as the investigation progresses.

“Survivors continue to be identified as the evidence returns are sifted through by police, and this case is anticipated to continue revealing facts based upon evidence yet to be publicly released,” DeLange said.

DeLange asked that any survivors in the that have not yet been contacted by the police to reach out to him directly at 254-750-7609.