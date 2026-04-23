Baylor takes faith-driven approach to sexual assault awareness

By Zainab Richardson | Staff Writer

Baylor recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month during April, a recognition that goes beyond policies and rules. Baylor’s SAAM revolves around its values as a Christian university.

Baylor’s approach to SAAM isn’t just policy-based — it’s faith-based.

According to Education and Prevention Manager of the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office Valerie Willis, the university’s impetus for recognizing SAAM is the idea of “loving thy neighbor.” Rather than an obligation, Willis views policy enactment as bearing one another’s burdens.

“They translate directly into the skills that prevent harm: respecting boundaries, practicing healthy communication, intervening when a friend needs support, and walking alongside those who are hurting,” Willis said via email. “When students see prevention framed this way, it stops feeling like a set of rules and starts feeling like part of who they’re called to be.”

That faith-driven approach is what shapes the five-week journey of SAAM. According to Willis, the arc is designed to move students from awareness to resilience, prevention, healing and finally, empowerment and action.

“We’re not just handing out facts and walking away, we’re inviting students into a process that mirrors how community actually heals: you start by seeing the issue clearly, you lean on each other, you learn the skills (like consent and communication), you make space for survivors, and then you do something about it,” Willis said.

Regarding a sexual assault scandal in 2016, University Spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the university took actions, including “leadership changes” and “new policies, processes and procedures” concerning responses to sexual misconduct and violence by members of the Baylor community.

“We have made great strides in training and education for all students, faculty and staff to improve awareness and prevention of sexual and interpersonal violence and to respond appropriately when such events do occur,” Fogleman said via email.

While students recognize Baylor’s efforts, some said they wish Baylor would advertise events more so students can become more involved. Maple Grove, Minn., freshman Isabella Stafford said she supports the idea of SAAM, but has no idea how to get involved.

“I think advertising them and like making them known and people aware [is important] because I wouldn’t know where to go or who to email or who to talk to,” Stafford said.

While Stafford was unaware of Baylor’s resources, Prosper sophomore Arnetas James said she was pleased by Baylor’s attention to offering resources for students who have been victims of sexual assault.

“I think that Baylor is a safe place where people can talk about how they feel,” James said. “I know that Baylor gives us tests and stuff to help us be more aware.”