Sexual Assault Awareness Month kicks off with Fountain Mall tabling

The Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office commenced the university’s annual recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month Tuesday night with an active awareness event on Fountain Mall. The event, which consisted of tabling from the office’s staff, provided attendees with information and memorabilia intended to inform students of Baylor’s commitment to identifying and handling cases of sexual assault.

Students were able to take pins and pamphlets to promote the university’s Title IX policy and other Sexual Assault Awareness Month events.

Valerie Willis, education and prevention specialist at the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office, said hosting such an event in a heavily trafficked area helps to normalize discussion about sexual assault as well as the university’s resources to prevent it.

“Since students are usually interested in the different tabling events and what free things they have, they’re going to end up moseying on over here at some point and probably leave with something that they didn’t have — a tool or resource — before,” she said. “So even if it’s just a few people, that’s a few more people who know about our office and our resources, and that’s worth it.”

Willis said the event offerings doubled last year and are expected to surpass that doubling this year. Following events held throughout the month of April will engage students to spread sexual assault awareness, with a notable addition to this year’s roster being the Empowerment Journey, an event that will see various Baylor departments collaborate with the Waco Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children this Wednesday.

“Students are engaging and taking advantage of the resources we have which we reflect on each year and change based on what program isn’t being requested as much,” she said. “So I think as long as we keep that continuous cycle of improvement and then working across with different organizations to reach our target population, we’re going to continue to see this growth maintained.”

According to Willis, the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office has “picked the brains” of student organizations, and this collaboration led to the decision to run a strong opening stretch of events from April 1 through 3, and then an event a week for the rest of the month.

“It helps with feedback because [student organizations] are going to have the best way to reach our target audience, in addition to having them repost the stuff that we have out there, which makes it more accessible,” she said. “One of the student orgs we have been working with is hosting different groups to come to our office in 30-minute sessions to tour it, have introductions and a quick presentation and then repost about that online so other student orgs can see that as well.”

Elysa Bucci, an investigator at the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office, said her presence at the event gave her an opportunity to demystify her position and the confusion surrounding sexual assault.

“I interact with [students] when I can and show [them] that I’m a smiling face and that I’m approachable because when I’m on the other side of the desk for an investigation, I don’t always come across that way,” Bucci said.

Willis expanded on the role of the university’s commitment to its Title IX policy and said tabling about these resources helps introduce them into the campus conversation.

“It allows people in different roles in our office, when we do tabling, to all transition through and have a schedule so that the students get to know anyone in our office, not just my role that’s more of a forward-facing role, which I think also makes our office more approachable,” she said. “It’s not like you just get to see those people every day — the investigators, the case coordinators, the managers. Interact with them, ask questions, see their faces, know their names.”

The university’s handling of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, according to Willis, advises students to feel comfortable with discussing the ramifications of sexual assault, and also be aware of the sensitivity of the issue.

“Whether that’s one of the events the first week and you’re too busy, then come to one of the events in the following weeks just to show your solidarity with survivors and just to pick up another tool for yourself,” she said. “You may not need it, but maybe somebody around you might need it, and just by knowing and having access to it, you’re probably the first person someone’s gonna come to — maybe before they come to the formal office — so you’re going to be that agent for them.”