Baylor to host events honoring Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

In this year’s observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX Office is partnering with student government and several campus organizations to provide a schedule of events dedicated to recognizing sexual assault awareness.

Tulsa, Okla. junior and student senator Elle Kalcik said student government is currently working to pass legislation designating the month of April as Baylor’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Student government recognizes the importance and role of Title IX awareness initiatives to form a more compassionate, aware and engaged campus environment,” Kalcik said.

In the first year of this partnership, student government hopes to “reach students in the margin,” said Spencer Yim, a junior from Westport, Conn., and chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

“This collaboration is going to — from student government — be designated as part of the Title IX program, and it’s going to be part of the Baylor experience,” Yim said. “This is a great opportunity for us to engage in really important dialogue [and] an important topic that affects every single student at Baylor.”

Yim and student government are working to pass legislation titled the HOPE at Baylor Act, which stands for healing, outreach, protection and education.

“Not only can student government fill the void that’s been left for so many years, but we can continue this collaboration for many years to come,” Yim said.

Valerie Willis, education and prevention specialist in Baylor’s Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX Office, outlined the activities available on campus throughout April. The month kicks off with the SAAM Awareness Event from 3 to 4 p.m. April 1 on Fountain Mall.

“We’re going to be hosting a tabling event as people come to Dr Pepper Hour outside, where we’ll give away pins and stickers and information and resources about all the events we’ll be hosting for the month so that students can take that away and engage in those events,” Willis said.

April 2 will see the Empowerment Journey event, featuring several campus partners in a conversation on how to better support survivors of sexual violence.

“We’re calling it the Empowerment Journey because as participants go through the tabling event, it’ll be traditional in the sense that each campus partner will share resources,” Willis said.

On April 9, Teal Treats will be available at the BSB, and on April 16 is the Succulents for Survivors event, which allows students to decorate a potted succulent to honor a survivor of sexual violence.

April 22 will offer empowerment and self defense, with a class led by trained instructors from 5 to 7 p.m. in Foster 404. To wrap the month up on April 30, Baylor will observe Denim Day, which stems from a judge in Italy’s ruling that a young woman must have given consent because her jeans were tight. Students are encouraged to wear denim in solidarity.

“When we empower the people in our community with information and resources, then they’re a part of that culture of being an active bystander, being an advocate [and] being an ally,” Willis said. “So engaging in these activities makes sure we’re all on the same page.”

Willis explains that much of Baylor’s observance of this month rests on students understanding the meaning behind it and how it can be better represented on campus.

“We’re protecting one another, and we’re standing with individuals who are survivors as well and not shying away from the topic at all, but also giving sanctity to the month that is hosted to promote the awareness of it, which is also preventative,” Willis said.