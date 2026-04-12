Students rally behind Theta in ‘Kicks for CASA’

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

Students filled the BSB fields with laughter, food and kickball Saturday evening as members of Kappa Alpha Theta hosted “Kicks for CASA” to raise money for their philanthropy.

CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, is an organization that advocates on behalf of foster kids. Baylor’s Theta chapter supports the McLennan County CASA.

Cape Town, South Africa, sophomore and Theta Fundraising Director Ava Greener said she’s seen firsthand how much CASA impacts kids in foster care in McLennan County.

“There are so many different family members and moving pieces,” Greener said. “Having an advocate is that one person who is on their side … and is able to stay with them consistently, even when everything in their life is falling apart.”

Theta President and Goldthwaite senior Avery Graves recounted a recent story she heard about the lives CASA has impacted.

“They had one girl who had been replaced in 75 of her foster homes, but she always had that one CASA, so it’s cool that we can support that one constant,” Graves said.

Marking the second annual Kappa Alpha Theta tournament, kickball teams ranged from Greek organizations to academic clubs to friend groups, each consisting of roughly 8-12 people. Sigma Alpha Epsilon took home the championship.

Plano senior Andrew Parks heard about the event through a Theta who lives in his residence hall.

“I think doing something with friends is great, but also supporting a great cause is really great,” Parks said.

To advertise the event, Kappa Alpha Theta tabled on Fountain Mall all week, sporting CASA merch and spreading the news through word of mouth.

“The planning process was so exciting,” Greener said. “There are so many moving pieces, and it’s really been a learning curve. My favorite part of it has been seeing every single member of Theta be involved in this process.”

To ensure smooth operations, Greener worked with the philanthropy committee that refereed the kickball games and helped to organize the event. Looking forward, she is excited to help pass along her knowledge to the next fundraising director.

“I learned so much through this process, and a lot of it was hard, but really rewarding, and I would love to walk the [next] person through it so that they can get the best start and have the biggest impact,” Greener said.