Baylor raised $192 million in donations during their most recent fundraising season

By Jacob Stowers | LTVN Reporter

In the most recent fiscal year ending in May, the advancement department raised $192 million. Over the last 10 years, the Give Light Campaign has raised over $1.5 billion towards campus improvements.

“Student scholarships to endowed chairs for our faculty members, those were some of the key components of that $1.5 million effort,” Vice President for University Advancement Jason Diffenderfer said.

While the money is being allocated to many initiatives, Diffenderfer said the primary objective is to enhance the student experience

“I would say 100% impacts the student experience here,” Diffenderfer said. “That’s why we raise the funds we do, to advance the university, and the main part of that is advancing the student experience.”

There were over 26,000 donors who contributed in the last fiscal year that ended in May, but the most surprising donor group was millennials.

“So we saw a significant uptick in the number of donors in that millennial generation over the course of the Give Light Campaign,” Diffenderfer said. “Making an even more significant impact than we had anticipated, and I think that continued over the last year.”

The advancement department is always trying to innovate, such as using new forms of communication and media.

“We have employed a virtual engagement officer, her name is Faith, she works with a group of young alumni,” Diffenderfer said. “So that alumni that graduated less than ten years ago engage them in the university, whether that’s through email, through text, through a variety of means to connect them back to the university.”

The advancement department is looking to the next fiscal year to continue supporting students and the university community.