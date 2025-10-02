Theta Thursday promotes positivity, community on campus

By Marisa Young | Staff Writer

A group of black and yellow jerseys swarmed Fountain Mall Thursday afternoon, handing out HTeaO and greeting passing students with a smile. The Epsilon Epsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta keeps the tradition of Theta Thursday alive and thriving on Baylor’s campus.

Theta Thursday is an event held monthly by all Theta chapters across the nation, according to Orange County, Calif., sophomore Juleah Null.

“Our whole goal is just to spread positivity on campus and keep the tradition alive,” Null said.

On the last Thursday of each month, Thetas gather on Baylor’s campus to hand out various treats or drinks to students, as well as offer them a word of encouragement. Null said Theta Thursday does not have ties to their national philanthropy, making it a uniquely student-focused event among Greek life.

“Theta Thursday is such a great way to meet new people and brighten someone’s day, even if it’s just through a sweet tea, or if it’s through a Celsius or a cookie,” said Houston sophomore Madison Krieger. “Campus is a place where there’s a lot of stress and anxiety and worries, and if we can turn that around for somebody, we would love to do that.”

In light of the anxiety-inducing atmosphere that the university experience can impose, Krieger emphasized Theta Thursday’s intent to “build the Baylor community” and give students a space to grow closer.

A 2023-2024 survey conducted by the Healthy Minds Network showed that 37% of college students across the United States reported experiencing anxiety, while 44% reported symptoms of depression. Baylor provides resources to help counteract mental health struggles, such as the Counseling Center, but the struggles persist for students.

Krieger said she hopes that these monthly gatherings give students a break from the hustle of daily life, no matter how brief it may be.

“People are usually so stressed, either coming from exams or going to classes,” Krieger said. “So just a little treat might help pick up their day a little bit, and build a sense of community.”

Though these gatherings are unaffiliated with their philanthropic efforts, Theta’s national philanthropy is the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Organization, according to their national headquarters website. They fundraise throughout the year through events such as CASA Cookout, which takes place every fall semester.

More information about the Baylor chapter of Theta can be found on their Instagram account, @baylortheta.