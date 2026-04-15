Baylor adjunct professor arrested on family violence charge

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

A Baylor adjunct professor was arrested last week on a family violence charge following an alleged altercation with his wife, according to Waco police and an arrest affidavit.

Robert Reed, an adjunct instructor in the philosophy department, was charged with Class A misdemeanor assault involving family violence. He remains free on bond, according to KWTX.

The arrest stems from an incident at a residence in the 1800 block of North 12th St. According to the affidavit, Reed’s wife told officers the two were arguing “over some activities they would participate in later that day” when she laughed “in a sarcastic manner” at a comment he made.

The affidavit states Reed became upset, grabbed her wrist “in a forceful manner” and twisted it upward, causing her pain.

Reed corroborated his wife’s account and told officers he grabbed her “out of anger.”

Reed could not be reached for comment.

University spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in a statement to The Lariat that Baylor is aware of the arrest.

“Baylor University is aware of the recent arrest of an adjunct faculty member,” the statement reads. “As a personnel matter, we are unable to comment further. However, our commitment has been — and always will be — to provide a safe and caring community for our students, faculty and staff.”

Mike Chapple Jr., a December 2024 grad and former student of Reed, described him as a passionate and engaged instructor.

“My experience as Dr. Reed’s student was nothing short of superb — he possessed not only a strong command, but a clear passion for what he taught,” Chapple said over text.

Chapple said Reed maintained a balance between academic rigor and approachability in the classroom.

“Dr. Reed is particularly serious about the discipline of philosophy, but not at the cost of being approachable and even funny,” Chapple said. “His lectures and discussions reflect a balance between rigor and invited curiosity.”

Chapple added that Reed fostered a collaborative classroom environment that left a lasting impact on his academic development.

“Dr. Reed fostered a kind of classroom collegiality that, for me, was truly formative as an academic and professional,” Chapple said. “Of course, I can only speak to Dr. Reed’s conduct and character as it relates to his being my professor — the domains of house and classroom are different.”

The case remains ongoing.