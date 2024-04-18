No. 3 seed Oklahoma routs No. 6 seed Baylor WTEN 4-0 in quarterfinals of Big 12 Championships

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

No. 6 seed Baylor women’s tennis fell in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championships, as it lost 4-0 to No. 3 seed Oklahoma on Thursday afternoon at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Okla.

The Bears (17-12) lost control of the match when the Sooners (17-5) earned the doubles point and found singles wins on courts two, three and six. This was the second meeting between the two sides, as Oklahoma secured a 4-0 victory over Baylor last Friday in Waco.

Starting in doubles play, Oklahoma was able to pull out a win on court two by a score of 6-1, and it also won 6-2 on court three. Court one remained undecided, but senior Miska Kadleckova and sophomore Danielle Tuhten trailed 3-5.

In singles action, the Sooners kept their lead by picking up victories on courts three (6-1, 6-1) and six (6-2, 6-0). They needed just one more to clinch the match, and they found it on court two with a 6-1, 6-3 victory. Even though OU picked up the overall win, Baylor managed to hang tough on the other three singles courts.

No. 117 Kadleckova, who finished the year with a 16-5 record in singles play, was in the midst of a comeback against No. 31 sophomore Julia Garcia, as their match ended with a score of 4-6, 1-3 on the top court.

Junior Sierra Berry was in the middle of her third set with Sooners’ freshman Chloe Noel, which finished undecided at 1-6, 6-3 and 1-2. Berry finished the match as the only Bear with a set victory on the day.

Baylor looks to return to the court with a potential NCAA Tournament bid. Seedings and match dates will be announced on April 29, and matches will begin on May 3.