What to Do in Waco: April 12 – 17

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

This week in Waco, it’s food trucks as far as the eye can see and a celebration of the authors who inspired Baylor’s most beautiful library. Here’s a quick look at what to do.

Browning Day | April 12 | 3 – 4:30 p.m. | Armstrong Browning Library, 710 Speight Ave. | Armstrong Browning Library presents the annual Browning Day. This year, novelist Laura McNeal will speak about her work and hold a signing of her latest book, “The Swan’s Nest,” which focuses on the lives of the library’s namesakes. The event counts for Creative Arts Experience credit.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 13 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Texas Food Truck Showdown | April 13 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave. | Enjoy a meal from over 30 food trucks from across the country and hear live local music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | April 13 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

A New Moon Rises | Through April 14 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $10 admission | Landscape images captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera will be on display at the Mayborn, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the moon.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | April 15 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World Waco to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Journey to Space at the Mayborn Museum | Through April 21 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $10 admission | Live like an astronaut at the Mayborn and experience what it’s like to see space up close.

Eclipse: Shining Shadows | Through May 4 | Hours vary by day | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | This juried art exhibition asks if life imitates art or if art imitates life. By looking at how the total solar eclipse has been seen by various cultures throughout history, artists are able to hold a mirror to ourselves as well.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.