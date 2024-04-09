Report: Kentucky targeting Baylor’s Scott Drew as next head coach

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Kentucky is reportedly targeting Baylor men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew as its next head coach, according to Adam Zagoria of njdotcom.

Now on @njdotcom Kentucky is targeting Baylor’s Scott Drew as its next coach: sources https://t.co/0g7JybVh7U — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 9, 2024

The Wildcats are looking to replace John Calipari, who’s on the cusp of finalizing a deal to become Arkansas’ head coach, per multiple reports. Calipari just finished his 16th year in Lexington, K.Y., while Drew wrapped up his 21st season with the Bears.

Zagoria also reported that Kentucky and Drew are “in talks.”

Although not officially announced, Drew supposedly signed a contract extension with Baylor after he turned down the Louisville job opening. Drew reportedly has a $4.5 million buyout, if he were to fill Kentucky’s head coaching vacancy.

"Scott Drew has a $4.5 million buyout, even with the new contract extension… If you're Mitch Barnhart, you HAVE to go after him" – @GoodmanHoops Where does Kentucky go from here? 🤔⬇️⬇️https://t.co/k3kEwuH82B — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 8, 2024

Drew took over a scandal-ridden Baylor program in 2003, and he’s been at the helm ever since. He’s currently tied with Kansas’ Bill Self as the Big 12’s longest-tenured head coach, and Drew has totaled a school-record 444 victories, including a 30-12 postseason record since 2009.

The 53-year-old capped off the Bears’ improbable rebuild by winning the program’s first-ever national championship in 2021. Drew has led Baylor to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, five Sweet 16 berths and three trips to the Elite Eight over the last 16 seasons.

Kentucky job opening updates: • Billy Donovan states that Kentucky has not reached out and that he is committed to Chicago. • @JDrumUK reports that Kentucky has offered Dan Hurley $11M annually for 5-7 years. • @AdamZagoria reports that Scott Drew was the first call made. pic.twitter.com/ueYHajwdPw — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 9, 2024

Drew owns a 466-255 record at Baylor, with his only other head coaching gig game from 2002-03 at Valparaiso.