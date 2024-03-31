Baylor HC Nicki Collen sounds off on Washington Post’s criticism of Bears program

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Baylor head coach Nicki Collen set the record straight after her fifth-seeded Bears came up just short of an upset bid against No. 1 seed USC. .

“Nothing is withering in Waco,” Collen said.

Baylor fell 74-70 on Saturday night in the Moda Center, but the close loss showed Collen and her team that this program is in good shape moving forward.

Collen’s comment was in response to a notion that the Bears’ program was on a downward trend, according to The Washington Post’s highly anticipated article about former Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, which was published on Saturday morning.

“Baylor is no longer among the sport’s upper tier, another structure abandoned and left to wither,” sports features writer Kent Babb’s wrote in the article.

Collen made it clear in her postgame press conference that Baylor is just fine.

“I’m not afraid to say I was really, really offended by the article that came out,” Collen said. “And I didn’t read any of it. … Don’t know what happened. Didn’t read the article. But nothing is withering in Waco. … And we’re going to do it our way. And it’s going to be just as good.”

Mulkey spent 21 seasons at Baylor, a program she turned around in a big way. Mulkey inherited a team that had won just seven games the year before her arrival in 2000, and the Bears had 13 losing seasons in the previous 17.

She went on to make Baylor the third program in NCAA history to have at least three national championships, and she coached 19 different All-Americans.