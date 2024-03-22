No. 3 Baylor takes out No. 12 Vanderbilt, heads to the round of 32

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

No. 3 Baylor women’s basketball knocks out No. 12 Vanderbilt in March Madness, 80-63 Friday night in Virginia.

The Bears started off hot in the first quarter earning 24 points to the Commodore’s 12 points. Baylor was able to capitalize on Vanderbilts nine turnovers with sophomore forward Bella Fontleroy and junior guard Jada Walker both scoring six points each.

In the second quarter, the Bears were able to keep the lead, however, the Commodore’s didn’t make it easy. Vanderbilt forced eight turnovers on the Bears and was able to close the lead to 41-34 going into half.

Even though Vanderbilt was able to lessen Baylor’s lead, senior guard Jana Van Gytenbeek made her presence known scoring five points for the Bears, tied for the highest amount of points earned for the quarter with Fontleroy.

After halftime, the Bears came in hungry, keeping the lead throughout the third quarter. Only having one turnover, Baylor was able to use Vanderbilts five turnovers to score a total of 28 points, the most per quarter. Baylor extended their lead 69-49 going into the last quarter of the game.

Having a 20 point lead entering the fourth quarter, Baylor looked to keep the lead to head to the round of 32. Senior guard Sarah Andrews was able to contribute to the Bears 11 points for the quarter, scoring five points, helping with Baylor’s 80-63 win.

The Bears will now turn their attention to Virginia Tech as they will face in the round of 32 Sunday in Virginia, where the Hokies will have home court advantage.