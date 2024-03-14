Opening new doors: Hurd Welcome Center enhances orientation program

By Sarah Gallaher | Staff Writer

New student orientation is a long-standing tradition for incoming Baylor students. This year, however, the newly constructed Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center will serve as the hub for many orientation activities.

Daniel Haddad, associate director for orientation programs, said ongoing construction at Draper Academic Building impacted the available spaces for the sessions. Therefore, the second day of orientation will take place exclusively in the Welcome Center.

“This is the first year that the Hurd has been operational,” Haddad said. “It’s a great facility that has opened a lot of doors for us to utilize and to help welcome incoming students.”

Using the Welcome Center allows orientation guests to remain in one place, providing protection from the summer heat. Orientation sessions, which occur from June to July, have a one-day overlap, so moving to the Welcome Center also prevents confusion while the first-day activities take place across campus.

Although Baylor offers both in-person and virtual orientation sessions, Haddad said 80% of incoming students travel to Waco for orientation. While many universities host in-person orientation events, he said Baylor’s has some aspects that make it notable.

“What makes Baylor’s orientation programs stand out is that it’s very people-oriented and people-driven,” Haddad said. “What we really focus a lot on is the relationship we are building with those incoming students.”

Baton Rouge, La., junior Kara Ellis said the focus on student relations inspired her to become an orientation leader and later a member of the student leadership team.

“I attended orientation and Baylor Line Camp as an incoming freshman,” Ellis said. “I loved my experience, … and I have had the opportunity to work there every summer after.”

In-person orientation also allows students to attend a variety of informative sessions and meet with their respective departments. Unlike Line Camp and Welcome Week, orientation focuses on individual students rather than the overall Baylor experience.

The New Student Programs website describes it as “your introduction into life at Baylor, where you will discover many of the experiences and opportunities that will mark your Baylor story.”

“New students are going to learn more about their academic major, the program and the pathway they’re about to embark on,” Haddad said. “They’ll learn about campus resources, and parents and guests that come will learn more about financial aid and how they can support their students.”

New Student Programs works year-round to plan events such as orientation, Line Camp and Welcome Week, preparing for challenges that arise, such as moving to a new facility. Events like these define the nationally ranked first-year experience at Baylor.

“We’re here to support new students and to help them be as prepared as possible for their first day, their first semester and their first year,” Haddad said.