Baylor women’s tennis extends winning streak to six with 4-1 win at Nebraska

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

After winning its last five games — including four-straight conference games to open Big 12 play — Baylor women’s tennis topped Nebraska 4-1 on Wednesday in Lincoln, Neb.

The Bears (12-5, 4-0 Big 12) have now won six-straight matches, including 10 of their last 11. They jumped six spots (No. 26) in the latest ITA collegiate tennis team rankings going into the week, and they’re now 6-4 away from Waco this season, including four true road wins.

Baylor is now 47-32 in singles action this spring, and it secured its 20th doubles point in the victory over the Cornhuskers (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten), who had won nine of their first 10 games of the year before dropping the last three.

Junior Liubov Kostenko and graduate student Isabella Harvison started doubles play with a 6-2 win before senior Miska Kadleckova and freshman Zuzanna Frankowska won the doubles point for the Bears with a 6-3 victory.

Baylor made it 2-0 when freshman Zuzanna Kubacha recorded her seventh singles win of the season thanks to a 6-2, 6-1 success. Nebraska struck back with a straight-set victory on court four to make it 2-1, but Kadleckova notched her team-leading 11th singles win at the No. 1 spot to extend the Bears’ lead.

The Iowa State transfer has only lost one singles match this season, and she entered the contest No. 101 in the ITA singles rankings.

Needing one more to clinch the match, Kostenko put a cap on the road contest as she battled to a 6-2, 7-6(3) win on court two.

Baylor will jump back into conference play when it plays two more road games, one at Kansas State on Friday and the other at No. 1 Oklahoma State on Sunday.