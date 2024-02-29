Baylor softball athlete arrested on theft charges totaling over $1,200

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Baylor softball senior outfielder McKenzie Wilson was arrested earlier this week on claims that she stole over $1,200 worth of beauty products during 11 visits to a Target in Waco, according to Tommy Witherspoon of KWTX.

The lead-off hitter and starting center fielder for Baylor University’s softball team was arrested this week on allegations she stole more than $1,200 worth of cosmetics during 11 visits to a Waco store. https://t.co/v9cApL7tPa — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) February 29, 2024

The report said Wilson, 23, was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting $1,000 bond on Monday following her arrest on a Class A misdemeanor charge regarding theft of more than $750 but less than $2,500.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail as well as a $4,000 fine.

Wilson, who’s been the Bears’ starting center fielder and leadoff hitter for three seasons, is being charged with stealing a total of $1,209 worth of cosmetic items during numerous trips to Target, spanning from May 13, 2023, to Feb. 5, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX.

The Lariat requested the same report on Thursday but has yet to receive it.

“We are aware of the reported situation, and based on the available information, we have taken the appropriate action,” a Baylor spokesperson told The Lariat. “We will continue to handle this matter internally and in accordance with University protocols. We will have no further comment.”

Witherspoon’s report added more details regarding Wilson’s arrest.

“On May 13, 2023, McKenzie Wilson failed to scan and pay for multiple Hero Cosmetics items valued at $119.41 at the Target Retail Store,” the affidavit reads. “The theft of Hero Cosmetics items was captured by security cameras.

“Target Loss Prevention also had provided video evidence of 11 other thefts that occurred throughout the rest of 2023 and some in 2024 where McKenzie failed to scan and pay for Hero Cosmetics items.”

In total, 10 other dates of alleged thefts were listed on the affidavit, ranging from $11.99 on Sept. 23, 2023, to as much as $136.87 on Feb. 5.

Wilson has started in all 11 games for Baylor this season, including the Bears’ most recent 5-4 win over No. 13 Mizzou on Saturday in Palm Springs, Calif.

Fresno State transfer McKenzie Wilson is a quick learner, first time in front of the media as a Baylor Softball player and she makes sure to hype up that opening weekend series in Natchitoches, Louisiana for all the fans that wanna show out. pic.twitter.com/7IpgnMgMSE — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) January 24, 2022

The Long Beach, Calif., native is batting .333 so far this year, and it’s unknown whether she’ll play in 17th-ranked Baylor’s doubleheader against Morgan State on Saturday in Waco. Wilson, an All-Big 12 First Team member in 2022, transferred to Baylor after three seasons at Fresno State.

Wilson finished the 2023 season as one of two players to start all 58 games. She hit .322 and had a team-high 59 hits, scoring 53 runs and putting together a 35-game on-base streak in the process.