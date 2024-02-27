Van Gytenbeek’s 19 leads No. 21 Baylor women’s basketball to 74-53 win at Cincinnati

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

No. 21 Baylor women’s basketball, led by senior guard Jana Van Gytenbeek’s career-high 19 points, made quick work of Cincinnati by a score of 74-53 on Tuesday evening in the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

The Bears (22-6, 11-6) have won four straight — including five of the last six — and they hold the fourth-place tiebreaker over No. 24 West Virginia in the Big 12 standings.

Van Gytenbeek only missed three shots, as she connected on 8-of-11 attempts from the floor and three of her five 3-pointers.

Sophomore forward Bella Fontleroy (13) and graduate student forward Dre’Una Edwards (10) were the only other Bears in double-figure scoring.

Baylor held Cincinnati to 21 points in the first half, which is what the Bears totaled in the first quarter alone. They jumped out to a 39-21 lead going into the tunnel.

Van Gytenbeek scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half, as Baylor cruised to the 21-point victory. The Bears’ last two wins came on the road, and they finished the regular season 6-4 (5-4 in Big 12 play) in true road games.

Baylor returns to Waco for a Senior Day contest against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Sunday in the Foster Pavilion.