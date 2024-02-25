No. 1 Baylor acro & tumbling protects home mat with win over No. 2 Oregon

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

No.1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling added to its winning streak, defeating No. 2 Oregon 278.935 to 271.835 on Sunday evening at the Ferrell Center in an NCATA National Championship final rematch.

The Bears (3-0) started off the meet with a compulsory score of 38.40. They racked up a 9.75 in acro, 9.95 in pyramid, 9.80 in toss and 8.70 in tumbling. Baylor edged Oregon’s (1-1) 37.85 score.

In the optional portion of the meet, the Bears scored a total of 29.45 in the event while the Ducks scored 28.70 points. Baylor built on its lead 67.85 to 66.55.

In the last event before half, pyramid, the Bears scored a total of 27.75 compared to the Ducks’ 29.45. Oregon took a 96.00 to 95.60 over Baylor by this point.

After halftime, in the toss event, Baylor had scores of 9.75, 9.65 and 9.45, totaling 28.85. Oregon scored 9.25, 9.55 and 9.75 to total 28.55, with the Ducks maintaining a leading score of 124.45 to 124.55.

In the tumbling event, freshman top Payton Washington recorded the highest score of the event in the six-element pass (heat five) with a 9.825. Baylor earned a total of 57.825 compared to Oregon’s 57.125. Going into the final event of the night, Baylor retook the lead and was up 182.275 to 181.675.

In the team event, Baylor earned a score of 96.66 while Oregon scored a 90.16. Baylor took home the win and was able to beat Oregon for the ninth time out of the last 10 meetings.

The Bears will head on the road to compete against Iona on Sunday and Long Island on March 5, with both programs being in their first year.