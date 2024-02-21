Baylor men’s golf tabs 18th-place finish at The Prestige

By Tyler White | Sports Writer

Baylor men’s golf kicked off the spring season with an 18th-place finish in The Prestige at PGA West with a score of 7-over 859. With performances from both the five-golfer lineup and the individual competitors, the Bears started off the season in California with something to build on, according to head coach Mike McGraw.

“It was certainly not the week we were looking for, but I saw glimpses of what this team can be,” McGraw said. “Now it’s time to get home and clean up a few things and get back after it in Cabo.”

Graduate student Johnny Keefer led the way, finishing the tournament with a 3-under 210. With this score, Keefer has improved his career stroke average to 71.47, which currently puts him ahead of all-time program leader Jimmy Walker.

Despite a slight drop in performance in the final round, freshman Davis Ovard finished at a tie for 53rd in his first stroke-play in the lineup. With a 3-over 213 score, Ovard put something in the books as he looks to continue making the lineup moving forward.

Graduate student Luke Dossey recorded a 7-over 220 at The Prestige and placed in a tie for 85th to finish off the three-day event. Graduate student Tyler Isenhart, after a solid final round, and sophomore Jonas Appel finished tied for 94th and 102nd, respectively.

Beyond the team play, Baylor also had five representatives at The Prestige Individual. Out of these five, two golfers, seniors Luke Morgan and Trey Bosco, finished top 10. Morgan finished in a career-best tie for fourth, and Bosco finished in a tie for sixth, making it his sixth career top-10 finish. Morgan recorded 17 birdies across the event, which tied for the most at The Prestige Individual.

The Bears will have a bit of time to reconvene and practice leading up to their next meet. The team will be traveling to take part in the Cabo Collegiate from March 3-5.