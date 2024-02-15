Breaking down Baylor football’s 2024 transfers

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

Although Baylor football is in its offseason, the team has brought in some new additions with the transfer portal. In total, there are nine transfers joining the Bears, and they’re looking to help the team grow. Here’s a look at every transfer coming to Waco.

Steve Linton

Fifth-year senior edge Steve Linton is a three-star prospect transferring from Texas Tech. Linton is from Dublin, Ga., and he stands at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. He originally signed to Syracuse in 2019, where he played for four years before transferring to the Red Raiders in 2023. After playing at Texas Tech for a season, Linton is joining the Bears.

Jamaal Bell

Senior wide receiver Jamaal Bell is a three-star transfer. Bell is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 171 pounds, and he’s from Lancaster, Calif. Bell signed to Nevada in 2019 and played there for four years. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 31, 2023, and committed to the Bears on Jan. 13.

Michael Trigg

Junior tight end Michael Trigg is a three-star transfer. Trigg is from Tampa, Fla., and he stands at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He originally enrolled at USC in 2021, where he played for a season. In 2022, he entered the transfer portal before signing with Ole Miss. After playing with the Rebels for two years, Trigg once again entered the transfer portal and signed to Baylor on Jan. 12.

Kendrick Simpkins

Senior safety Kendrick Simpkins is a three-star prospect coming from Western Kentucky. Simpkins is originally from Montgomery, Ala. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 196 pounds. He signed to WKU in 2020 and played there for four years before he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17, 2023. Simpkins signed to the Bears on Jan. 8.

Ashtyn Hawkins

Junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins is a three-star transfer. Hawkins is from DeSoto, and he played at Texas powerhouse DeSoto High School. Hawkins is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He originally signed to Texas State in 2021, and he played there for three seasons. Hawkins entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15, 2023, and signed to the Bears on Jan. 7.

Kurt Danneker

Sixth-year senior offensive lineman Kurt Danneker is a three-star transfer. Danneker is from Williamsport, Pa. He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 332 pounds. He signed to the Ohio Bobcats in 2018 and played six seasons with them before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 17, 2023. Danneker committed to the Bears on Jan. 5.

Omar Aigbedion

Sophomore offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion is a three-star transfer coming from Montana State. Aigbedion is from Katy and stands at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 308 pounds. He played for the Bobcats for two seasons before deciding to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4, 2023. When he entered the transfer portal, Aigbedion received offers from 11 different schools, including UCF, BYU and Texas Tech. Aigbedion committed to the Bears on Dec. 19, 2023.

Cameren Jenkins

Freshman safety Cameren Jenkins is a three-star transfer coming from UNLV. Jenkins is from Lewisville, where he went to Lewisville High School. He is 6-foot-one tall and weighs 185 pounds. Before signing to UNLV in 2023, Jenkins received 19 different offers, with the first offer being given to him when he was a sophomore in high school from the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Jenkins played for UNLV for one season before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 12, 2023. He signed to the Bears on Dec. 18, 2023. Jenkins’ brother, Caden, was a Second-Team Freshman All-American for the 2023 season, according to “The Athletic.”

Dequan Finn

Fifth-year senior quarterback Dequan Finn is a four-star transfer coming from the Toledo Rockets. Finn is from Detroit, where he went to high school at Martin Luther King High School. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. In April 2018, Finn committed to the Central Michigan Chippewas. However, in November of that year, he decommitted and signed to the Toledo Rockets. Finn played for the Rockets for five seasons before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4, 2023. Finn signed to the Bears on Dec. 17, 2023.