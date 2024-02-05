No. 13 Baylor men’s basketball develops newfound composure ahead of No. 23 Texas Tech

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

Turning the page on another one-possession win, head coach Scott Drew and No. 13 Baylor men’s basketball will continue their stretch against AP Top-25 teams as they take on No. 23 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Foster Pavilion.

With six of Baylor’s (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) 10 remaining games against currently ranked teams, the Bears have moved past the chaotic 70-68 win over then-No. 12 Iowa State. While all focus has shifted to the future, Baylor still learned about its potential following the crazy weekend.

The Bears weathered a 20-0 run following Drew’s first-ever ejection on Saturday to get the win.

“I think now we know what we’re capable of doing,” freshman guard Ja’Kobe Walter said. “The best teams are player-led, and I think in that situation, it gave us the opportunity to show how we are with our leaders. And then I think that helps us grow.

“Let’s say it happens again. We’ll really know what to do. We’ll all keep our composure like we did on Saturday. Everybody’s going to step up and take a bigger role.”

"The best teams are player led. It gave us an opportunity to show us how we are with our leaders." Here's what #Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter and Scott Drew had to say just two days after Drew's ejection in the Iowa State game. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/FJoMYtZHtH — Chad Vautherine (@chadvautherine) February 5, 2024

Walter, as well as freshman center Yves Missi, shared the opinion that Saturday’s thriller was the craziest game they had ever been a part of. Yet, even amid the wild night, there was a lot to take away.

“That’s probably the wildest game ever, but it was just a good experience,” Missi said. “Just learned how to — even when everything is not going your way — keep your calm and do your best.”

Now on a two-game winning streak, the Bears have put their three-game losing streak behind them, and Walter, Missi’s fellow freshman teammate, has developed composure.

“Every game is not easy at all,” Walter said. “Scouting is really just about to turn up now. We’re about to enter the second half [of league play]. The Big 12 is no joke. But I think just playing in it up to this point, it’s definitely helped me, and I think I’m more relaxed now.”

Graduate student forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua told The Lariat he’s seen different Baylor teams compete with the best in order to overcome adversity. The Bears have had their fair share of challenges this year, and the composure the team has shown is giving Tchamwa Tchatchoua another reason to be optimistic.

“I feel like this team is definitely growing,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said in an exclusive interview. “It’s a similar process as most teams I’ve been around. You grow during conference [play], during adversity, and I like the way we’ve been able to respond.”

On Tuesday night, Drew will face former assistant coach (2011-16) and former Baylor guard (1995-99) Grant McCasland — who was named Texas Tech’s (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) 19th head coach on March 31, 2023 — for the first time. McCasland captains the No. 1 offense and 3-point shooting team in Big 12 play, which brings another hurdle for the Bears to prepare for.

“The one thing good about playing against great coaches is you learn when you do,” Drew said. “Seeing what they do offensively and defensively, it’s not only impressive, but it helps us get better. We’ll wish him luck every game of the year except this one, obviously.”

With three days between the conclusion of the last game and the start of the next, Baylor will look to capitalize on its momentum and secure its ninth win over Texas Tech in the last 12 meetings, according to sophomore forward Josh Ojianwuna. However, he told The Lariat the Bears know nothing comes free.

“I know we went through three-straight losses, and now we’re on a back-to-back winning streak, but I feel like we’re not going to let just two wins get to our head,” Ojianwuna said. “We have to stay with the same habits, get rebounds, take care of the ball.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Foster Pavilion, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.