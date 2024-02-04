No. 1 Baylor acro & tumbling opens year with dominant win over Texas Lutheran

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling defeated Texas Lutheran in its season opener 275.475-165.290 on Saturday afternoon in the Memorial Gym in Seguin.

The team started off the meet with a Compulsory score of 38.20. It scored 9.60 in Acro, 9.90 in Pyramid, 9.85 in Toss and then an 8.85 in Tumbling. The Bears (1-0) were up 38.20 to the Bulldogs’ (0-1) 23.70 score.

In the optional portion of the meet, Baylor scored a total of 28.25 for the event. Texas Lutheran totaled a score of 18.25 points for the event, bringing their total score up to 41.95 to Baylor’s 66.75.

The Bears earned their highest score of the day in Inverted Pyramid with a 9.95. The squad was able to bring its score up to 96.00 while TLU was trailing with 64.65 points going into halftime.

After the break the two teams met in the Toss event, with Baylor scoring a total of 27.0 for the event. The Bulldogs amassed 21.60 points.

Going into the fifth event — tumbling — the Bears were up 123.100-86.25. Baylor scored its highest points in the event in heat five when freshman tumbler Payton Washington scored a 9.925 in the 6 Element Pass. The Bears were up 178.375-126.150 going into the last event.

In the Team event, Baylor earned a score of 96.95 while the Bulldogs recorded a 39.14. This brought up the meet total to 275.475-165.290.

Earning the win against Texas Lutheran, Baylor extended its win streak to 28 meets in a row, which began in 2021.

The Bears now look toward their home opener against No. 11 Mary Hardin-Baylor, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 11, in the Ferrell Center.