Sorority faces backlash for member in blackface mask

By Danika Young | LTVN Social Media Editor

A Baylor Kappa Kappa Gamma member wore a full-face black purge mask to the sorority’s annual new member event, “Kappa Kappa Goth,” in the bowling alley of the Bill Daniel Student Center. Members were encouraged to attend the event in goth-themed attire.

“Of course, she did not mean to do blackface,” an anonymous member of Kappa Kappa Gamma said. “Of course, she didn’t wake up and was like, ‘I’m going to be racist at this event,’ but that’s what it was.”

According to the anonymous member, she was told multiple times to take off the mask, but she continued to wear it and even posed in photos that were later posted online.

“She came to the event with a black mask on,” the anonymous member said. “It was a mask. It was not painted [on], but obviously that’s still a horrible look.”

The anonymous member said following the event, Kappa Kappa Gamma held a meeting instructing members to delete all photos and videos from the event. The member said it’s almost like the annual “Kappa Kappa Goth” event didn’t exist over the last four years.

“[They said], ‘Hey, this is going around. Delete everything. If you see a YikYak, downvote it. Just act like basically this didn’t happen. Just like deny everything,’” the anonymous member said.

Baylor responded with a statement saying, “The University was made aware of the serious situation and immediately began investigating. The reported behavior is hurtful and inconsistent with Christian beliefs and the values we share as a caring Christian community. We have been and remain committed to providing an environment that respects, cares for and honors the humanity and dignity of all members of the Baylor community. We are following our established policies and procedures to thoroughly investigate this reported incident and hold individuals and organizations accountable for their actions as warranted.”

Kappa Kappa Gamma also responded with a statement saying, “Kappa Kappa Gamma recognizes that any incident in which a member of our chapter has caused harm is unacceptable, and we have taken steps to address this incident directly. Kappa Kappa Gamma values diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within our membership and we actively encourage members to promote and demonstrate an understanding of these values at all times. We regularly engage in trainings to educate our members on the importance of fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, both on college campuses and in their communities. We will continue to work to provide members with educational tools and resources. We are committed to making sure Kappa is a place of understanding and belonging.”

The anonymous member said that these statements aren’t enough in a situation like this and that Baylor, Kappa Kappa Gamma and the member need to be held accountable.

“These events keep happening because it is just a slap on the wrist,” the anonymous member said.

The anonymous member said instances like this happen more often than they should, but leadership is quick to cover them up.

“They don’t want to admit that they were wrong, but in reality, admitting they were wrong kind of opens up discussion and more forgiveness rather than sweeping it under the rug,” the anonymous member said.