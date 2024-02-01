No. 12 Texas outpaces No. 13 Baylor women’s basketball in pivotal final Big 12 meeting

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Every time the Bears fired away from deep, it seemed like a lid was on the basket. It’s been that kind of stretch for No. 13 Baylor women’s basketball.

The Bears, who hit just 7 of 30 shots from deep, fell to No. 12 Texas 67-55 on Thursday night in the Foster Pavilion. Baylor is shooting 34-of-146 (23.2%) from 3-point land in six games since going 8-of-19 against Houston on Jan. 6.

Head coach Nicki Collen said the Bears’ offense didn’t move the ball enough against the Longhorns’ 3-2 zone. Collen said Baylor’s perimeter players were holding the ball too long after catching a pass.

“The ball need to swing against the zone, especially a 3-2 zone, because we had four on the perimeter. And the way they have to go, their posts have to go [from the] blocks [to the] corners. We should have been able to move them all night.

“We were more than prepared to play against it. It’s all we focused on yesterday. And I think we would have shot them out of it if we’d have made a couple of shots early.”

Thursday’s final Big 12 game between Baylor and Texas had crucial Big 12 standing implications after Oklahoma’s win over No. 2 Kansas State on Wednesday. The Longhorns (20-3, 7-3 Big 12) are now two games out of first place, while the Bears (16-4, 5-4 Big 12) sit three-and-a-half games back.

Junior guard Jada Walker opened the game with a short jumper before Texas went on an 11-0 run over the next 4:22. Junior guard Yaya Felder helped fuel a 10-0 run in response, as Baylor took a 20-13 lead into the second quarter.

The Bears extended their run to 15-0 early in the second quarter, which forced Texas head coach Vic Schaefer to call a timeout. The Longhorns clapped right back with a 14-0 run of their own. Bears senior guard Sarah Andrews hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to stop the bleeding and cut Baylor’s deficit to 27-23 at the half.

Baylor kept it close in the third, even tying it at 38-38 with 3:58 left in the period. But Texas outscored the Bears 11-2 over the final 3:32 to take a 49-40 advantage into the final quarter.

The Longhorns never let their lead dwindle to less than eight points, as they cruised to the 12-point victory in the final meeting as conference foes.

Baylor will now hit the road to face another in-state opponent in Houston, as the two teams will square off at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Fertitta Center in Houston.