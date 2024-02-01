No. 12 Texas outpaces No. 13 Baylor women’s basketball in pivotal final Big 12 meeting

Junior guard Jada Walker (11) fights through contact on her way to the basket during No. 13 Baylor women's basketball's conference game against No. 12 Texas on Thursday in the Foster Pavilion.

Every time the Bears fired away from deep, it seemed like a lid was on the basket. It’s been that kind of stretch for No. 13 Baylor women’s basketball.

The Bears, who hit just 7 of 30 shots from deep, fell to No. 12 Texas 67-55 on Thursday night in the Foster Pavilion. Baylor is shooting 34-of-146 (23.2%) from 3-point land in six games since going 8-of-19 against Houston on Jan. 6.

Head coach Nicki Collen said the Bears’ offense didn’t move the ball enough against the Longhorns’ 3-2 zone. Collen said Baylor’s perimeter players were holding the ball too long after catching a pass.

“The ball need to swing against the zone, especially a 3-2 zone, because we had four on the perimeter. And the way they have to go, their posts have to go [from the] blocks [to the] corners. We should have been able to move them all night.

“We were more than prepared to play against it. It’s all we focused on yesterday. And I think we would have shot them out of it if we’d have made a couple of shots early.”

Thursday’s final Big 12 game between Baylor and Texas had crucial Big 12 standing implications after Oklahoma’s win over No. 2 Kansas State on Wednesday. The Longhorns (20-3, 7-3 Big 12) are now two games out of first place, while the Bears (16-4, 5-4 Big 12) sit three-and-a-half games back.

Junior guard Jada Walker opened the game with a short jumper before Texas went on an 11-0 run over the next 4:22. Junior guard Yaya Felder helped fuel a 10-0 run in response, as Baylor took a 20-13 lead into the second quarter.

The Bears extended their run to 15-0 early in the second quarter, which forced Texas head coach Vic Schaefer to call a timeout. The Longhorns clapped right back with a 14-0 run of their own. Bears senior guard Sarah Andrews hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to stop the bleeding and cut Baylor’s deficit to 27-23 at the half.

Baylor kept it close in the third, even tying it at 38-38 with 3:58 left in the period. But Texas outscored the Bears 11-2 over the final 3:32 to take a 49-40 advantage into the final quarter.

The Longhorns never let their lead dwindle to less than eight points, as they cruised to the 12-point victory in the final meeting as conference foes.

Baylor will now hit the road to face another in-state opponent in Houston, as the two teams will square off at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Fertitta Center in Houston.

