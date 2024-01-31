Institute for Oral History to explore ‘tragedies and triumphs’ with Black History Walk

By Sarah Gallaher | Staff Writer

Baylor’s Institute for Oral History emphasizes the importance of storytelling, a method of preservation that accounts for much of global history. However, its Black History Walk focuses on local history, retelling the stories of Black Americans in Waco through an immersive educational experience.

The Black History Walk began in 2021 under the direction of Dr. Stephen Sloan, director of the institute, and Adrienne Cain Darough, assistant director of the institute and president of Baylor’s Black Faculty and Staff Association. After developing the Waco History app in partnership with Cain Darough, Sloan said he wanted to create an opportunity for people to encounter some of the stories and spaces related to local Black history firsthand.

“There’s a pretty rich African American history here locally,” Sloan said. “A lot of people aren’t aware of the significance that African Americans from Waco have played, both in our local history but also in our national and international history. This is a great way to learn those stories.”

The event takes place annually during Black History Month, which was officially recognized in 1976 by former U.S. President Gerald Ford. Though Black History Month is recognized nationally, Cain Darough said there is still value in local history.

“A lot of times, when people think of Black History Month, they think of it more on a national scale,” Cain Darough said. “It’s really to showcase the local Black History we have here in Waco.”

Since Waco lacks a local history museum aside from the Mayborn Museum Complex, Waco History fills in the gaps. The Black History Walk serves as an extension of the program, allowing participants to explore sites of importance to local Black history.

Last year, about 75 people attended the event, according to Cain Darough. This year, the two-hour walk will retell stories such as the 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington and will bring participants to sites such as A. J. Moore High School — the former location of Waco’s school for Black children. The walk will also include information about current contributors to local Black history.

“There’s difficult parts of the history of African Americans in Waco. There’s also some amazing triumphs and successes,” Sloan said. “I think those that come will be exposed to both the tragedies and triumphs of Black history.”

The Black History Walk will meet at the McLennan County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24.