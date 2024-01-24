Sports Take: Our NFL championship weekend predictions

By The Lariat Sports Desk

Super Bowl 58 is quickly approaching with the AFC and NFC championship games being set. The Kansas City Chiefs are going against the dominant Baltimore Ravens, while the underdog Detroit Lions are battling the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Here are our predictions of what will go down during championship weekend.

Michael Haag | Sports Editor

AFC Championship game: Chiefs 31 Ravens 28

Reasoning: Why do people keep counting the Chiefs out? Kansas City will always have a chance to contend for a Super Bowl with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid as part of the organization. A chance for a third ring will come this year, as the Chiefs will dispose of the Ravens in a close one. Baltimore’s defense poses a serious threat, but Mahomes has proven he’s a matchup-proof gunslinger who can succeed against anyone. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely this year’s MVP, but he won’t be able to get through this generation’s Tom Brady.

NFC Championship game: 49ers 24 Lions 13

Reasoning: Detroit’s magical run will come to an end at the hands of the star-studded 49ers, who will take care of business and return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019. At the end of the day, San Francisco’s quality of talent will overwheln a Lions team that doesn’t match up well. Not only do the 49ers stop the run, but they have playmakers all over the field who will make Detroit quarterback Jared Goff pay if he goes back to his turnover ways. Plus, Levi’s Stadium is as imposing as it comes, and the Lions’ special teams won’t benefit from an indoor stadium like it has the last two games.

Tyler White | Sports Writer

AFC Championship game: Ravens 34 Chiefs 24

Reasoning: I will admit, the Chiefs pulled it together by the end of the year. I truly thought this year was going to be a slump for them after the first few weeks, but they managed to string together some solid games and have made a great run in the postseason thus far. However, all good things must come to an end. While Jackson has had his fair share of playoff woes, I believe this year really is different. This defense is outstanding, and Jackson is an absolute field general. I really don’t like picking the Ravens here after what they did to the Houston Texans last week (how unfortunate really), but they are looking like one of the most dominant teams in the league right now. Not to mention, they managed to make the NFC favorites look like a really weak team during the regular season. Yeah, the Chiefs are a great team, but I don’t really see anyone stopping the Ravens at this moment.

NFC Championship game: 49ers 35 Lions 28

Reasoning: Something about this game is screaming “high scoring” for me. It’s going to be an all-out battle on the field, with both offenses doing everything they can to take that coveted Super Bowl spot. As much as I love the Lions — and how thoroughly impressive they’ve been throughout the year — I can’t really see the 49ers losing this one. Don’t get me wrong; the Lions are going to put up a fight. When you have weapons like wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the outstanding backfield duo in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and a strong veteran quarterback in Goff, you’re definitely going to make a good impression. However, the 49ers are just a bit deeper. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been electric (would-be MVP if quarterbacks weren’t heavily favored), slinger Brock Purdy has been able to conduct a strong offense and receivers like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk have done more than enough to get the job done. I could see this game coming down to whoever gets the ball last, but it’s going to be one crazy matchup for an NFC Championship to say the least.

Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

AFC Championship Game: Ravens 30 Chiefs 24

Reasoning: The Ravens have been dominating this season, and I just don’t see the Chiefs being able to stop what Jackson and the whole Baltimore franchise has going. Kansas City is going to do great in the game against the Ravens. However, once Baltimore stops the run game from the Chiefs, I think the Ravens will take over the game. Baltimore just has a really stacked defense, and I don’t think Kansas City will be able to adjust or work through that. Jackson has had a very standout year with running backs and receivers who are Super Bowl-ready, and I think that squad will win this game in Baltimore. This is the first AFC championship game since 2018 to not be played in Arrowhead Stadium — the home of the Chiefs — and that can make a huge difference for Coach Reid and quarterback Mahomes. I think this is going to be a very close game, but the Ravens will pull it out.

NFC Championship Game: Lions 28 49ers 27

Reasoning: The Lions have had a very solid year. Goff has found his footing with his team, and with St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, they’ve had a phenomenal season. The only trouble I see for the Lions in their game against the 49ers is if Samuel plays in the game (he left last week’s game with an injury). In their game against the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers didn’t look like they usually do. Quarterback Purdy has faced many criticisms, and without Samuel, the 49ers weren’t at full strength. While San Francisco will have the home advantage, I believe the Lions are going into this game hungry and ready to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. Even if Samuel doesn’t play, Detroit will still have a battle against the 49ers. If the Lions can contain Kittle and McCaffrey, they will be able to do well in the game against the No. 1 seed. However, even though I believe that the Lions will get it done, they have a very hard battle ahead of them, and only time will tell if Mr. Irrelevant can get it done or if Goff will pull through and bring the Lions to the Super Bowl for the first time.

Cannon Fritz | Sports Intern

AFC Championship Game: Ravens 27 Chiefs 24

Reasoning: The Ravens going up against the Chiefs is going to be a fun version of modern football. The Chiefs are going to be good on offense, not great. It’s going to start with the run game. If running back Isiah Pacheco and Reid can establish a run game early, meaning within the first quarter, they will be able to pass the ball with play-action with ease. The only problem with this, which leads to why I truly think they will lose, is that the linebacking core for the Ravens is too fast and too athletic for the Chiefs offense. The Ravens defense is too stacked to be able to get Pacheco going behind that offensive line. I don’t think I would be thinking as confidently for the Ravens if Jackson was not playing as well as he is. If this was the Jackson of last year, this team would not get it done.

NFC Championship Game: 49ers 28 Lions 20

Reasoning: The Lions are coming into this game with a huge wave of confidence in themselves. After defeating the Bucs 23-31, and being able to use the hungry Ford Field fans to their advantage, they seem like they are on top of the world and that their story must finish on top. The 49ers are just too overpowered on both sides of the ball. People may be talking about an injured Samuel, but even without him at 100%, Purdy has shown that he has enough confidence and chemistry with both Aiyuk and Kittle. Where the 49ers may get in trouble is if they find themselves unsuccessful in running the ball. If Detroit can contain McCaffrey, the play-action, creative Kyle-Shanahan system breaks down a little bit. I see this as a competitive final, with lots of field goals from the Lions.