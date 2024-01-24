‘Something for everyone’: CASE aims to bring accessibility, opportunities

By Jacob Boone | Staff Writer

Tucked below the west wing of the Sid Richardson Building is the Center for Academic Success and Engagement. At a minimum, the area offers students a cozy space to study, but when utilized in full, CASE offers a network of support for their personal, professional and financial lives.

Dr. Whitney Jones, senior director for CASE, said students come from a variety of educational and financial backgrounds, and CASE exists to bridge the gap to success at Baylor. She said it has special programs for first-generation students, transfers, law students, veterans and more. Free tutoring and supplemental instruction are also available for all majors.

“We have something for everyone,” Jones said. “We have marker boards, a coffee bar and snacks.”

Jones said outreach programs with residence halls help CASE build relationships with students who might need help.

“The adjustments made in the first year of college can be difficult,” Jones said. “If we engage students in the first year, they are more likely to return when they need support.”

CASE also offers “leadership scholarships” to first-generation students as well as mentor services to transfers and veterans.

Austin Morell, transfer student success program manager, said there are numerous benefits for transfer students connecting with CASE. She said transfer students can find “opportunities to lead in Tau Sigma honor society … and give back to other transfer students and help them get connected with transfer mentors and transfer ambassadors.”

“We want our students to get to and push through graduation,” Jones said.

For pre-law students, Jones said CASE offers preparatory instruction and hosts an annual fair.

“[We bring in] law schools from around the country looking to build relationships with Baylor law students,” Jones said. “We have also had Harvard Law come in to do sessions with our students.”

For those who might not need help with their own grades, CASE also offers the opportunity to tutor peers — along with financial incentives to do so.

“We have some bright students here who can make a difference in each other’s lives,” Jones said. “Our students benefit the most when they get to learn from their peers.”

Even if it’s just one subject, Jones said she encourages anyone excelling in a class to try tutoring.

“We don’t want our doors to be closed to students as Christian higher education,” Jones said. “We serve by inviting. If we aren’t accessible, we aren’t fully able to live out our mission as Christians.”