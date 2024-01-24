Get connected in the 254: Student Involvement Specialists help students find their Baylor home

By Sarah Gallaher | Staff Writer

Located in the heart of the Bill Daniel Student Center, the Student Involvement Center (SIC) provides resources for students to stay connected on campus. Its student involvement specialists (SIS) help students find their home at Baylor, either by joining an existing student organization or by chartering a new one.

According to the Student Activities website, the office opened in fall 2018 in an attempt to support student leaders, providing them with resources and a space to work as a group. It acts as an extension of Baylor Connect — a program that details upcoming events held by student organizations.

Thousand Oaks, Calif., graduate student Megan Mosquera is an SIS intern who began working at the office in 2021. She works alongside students to help them find clubs that meet their individual interests.

“We just kind of try and see what their interests are, what they’re willing to get involved with,” Mosquera said. “And then … we can help them find any upcoming events and contact the president or any of the executive members.”

In addition to matching students with clubs, Mosquera assists with equipment rentals, printing and event scheduling. This ensures existing organizations have outreach opportunities and the resources needed to host special events.

El Paso senior Taylor Gill, who has also been an SIS intern since 2021, said the most popular organizations among students are academically-focused, such as clubs designed for pre-med and business students. However, Gill said these organizations also offer more lighthearted activities that build connections among members.

“A lot of the academic-focused organizations still host social events just to provide community for them as well,” Gill said.

Even with over 375 chartered student organizations, there is still an opportunity to charter new ones that cater to students’ interests. Gill said students who want to form a new club can visit the office for a meeting and fill out an application prior to the March 22 deadline. After the proposals are reviewed, interest groups form and go through a recruitment process, eventually garnering enough interest to officially become chartered.

Despite the central location of the SIC, many students at Baylor do not know about the resources it offers, Gill and Mosquera said.

“I think there’s an unreached group,” Gill said. “Before working here, I didn’t even know this existed. … Even some of the student organizations don’t know they can come here to ask questions about their events or questions in general.”

Mosquera said meeting with an SIS is a great way to get connected, especially for those struggling to find their home at Baylor.

“I feel like more new students, like freshmen or transfer students, should be aware of this resource in case they are having trouble at the beginning [finding] different involvement options,” Mosquera said.

To schedule an appointment with an SIS, students can visit the appointment portal or stop by in person at the office, located near Common Grounds in the SUB.