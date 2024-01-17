In full swing: No. 25 Baylor men’s tennis gears up for revenge tour, 2024 spring season

Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

Coming off a 2022-23 season in which they lost more matches (16) than the previous two years combined (nine), head coach Michael Woodson and No. 25 Baylor men’s tennis hope to get back to their winning ways in 2024.

“Everybody’s motivated to have a little bit of a rebound from last year,” Woodson said. “We had some successes, and I think there was a lot of growth. But you didn’t see it necessarily in the wins and losses, and last season wasn’t up to the Baylor tennis standard. I think everybody knows that.

“We also have to understand it’s going to take time. And as long as we’re continuing to move in the right direction, our goals are to peak in April and May.”

The Bears (2-0) took an early exit in the 2022-23 season, as they were bounced in the first round of the NCAA DI Men’s Tennis Championship. Baylor also finished fifth out of six teams in the Big 12.

“Last year was something we didn’t want to happen and that we feel shouldn’t have happened because we have enough talent,” senior Christopher Frantzen said. “So I feel like [this year] is really similar to three or four years ago where they ranked us No. 17, which basically was a joke for us. This year, we’re No. 25. It’s pretty similar. So I could say it’s like a revenge season from last year.”

Woodson named Frantzen and fellow senior Tadeas Paroulek as the team captains. Frantzen and Paroulek are a senior pairing that will help usher in five fresh faces to the squad. Woodson said his roster has a lot of depth and he’s expanding the rotation “10 deep in singles and doubles.”

“They’re going to make a huge impact on this team, not just with their level of tennis, which is very high, but also their confidence and their professionalism that they bring into the program,” Woodson said. “These guys are far ahead of what you would typically get, I would say. So I think they’re going to be able to really push this team. They’re already making all the other guys better, and we’re seeing the improvement.”

Paroulek and the squad readied for the season with a trip to Palm Springs, Calif., where they inched closer to the start of the spring slate. Other returners include sophomores Zsombor Velcz and Luc Koenig as well as juniors Marko Miladinović and Ethan Muza.

“We really put a lot of hours in during the fall by working on our fitness on and off the court,” Paroulek said. “I think we’re going to be one of the fittest teams in the country.”

The 14-time regular season Big 12 champion program feels it can return to the expected level of success due to the levels of preparation in the offseason, according to Frantzen. Wearing the brand as a chip on their shoulders, Frantzen said the Bears are ready to make noise.

“Baylor is famous for being a team you play against, and you’re afraid of them because we’re competitive,” Frantzen said. “We don’t leave any point there. We’re loud, a little bit crazy, and we have fans out here, so it’s going to get loud.

“And [we] make it tough for everybody who is coming here. You play against Baylor, you know it’s going to be a hard and long match, no matter if we win or lose.”

The indoor season is in full swing as Baylor men’s tennis rolled to a pair of wins against Abilene Christian and Lamar on Jan. 13 in the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The team will now spend a few weeks in Arizona preparing for ITA Kickoff Weekend.