A&L Tunesday: What you missed so far this year

Between trying (and possibly failing) to find your new classes and standing in an hourslong line in the bookstore just to grab a $300 textbook, you’re going to need a good playlist to get you through. Here’s some of the best new music you may have missed so far this year.

“OMG” by Suki Waterhouse (Jan. 10)





“OMG” is easily one of Suki Waterhouse’s most upbeat songs, and it’s perfect. It’s an amazing blend of her gentle vocals, edgy guitar and pop melody. Waterhouse is a master of melody, which anyone who saw her mix Taylor Swift’s “Lover” and Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” at Austin City Limits would know.

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” by The Black Keys (Jan. 11)





The Black Keys are back to doing what they do best — mixing blues with rock to create a sound that isn’t too heavy. “Beautiful People” is super catchy and feels ready-made for a movie soundtrack.

“yes, and?” by Ariana Grande (Jan. 13)





After a summer of controversy surrounding Grande’s relationship with “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, she’s addressing the rumors head-on with “yes, and?” Love her or hate her, it’s a great pop song.

While the lyrics are a little simple and suggest that Grande sees no issue with some of her … problematic behavior, the interpolation of “Vogue” by Madonna is genius. I’m here for the return of house music. Despite some personal reservations about her personal life, I’m definitely intrigued to hear the full album when it comes out.