In case you missed it: Thanksgiving break

Thanksgiving break allows students to get some time away from classes and eat a good meal in the process — but that wasn’t the case for most fall sports, as Baylor Athletics continued trucking through its slate.

While you were going back for “just one more roll,” here’s everything you may have missed from Thanksgiving break:

No. 8 Baylor equestrian edged in raw-score tiebreaker by No. 10 UT Martin 7-7 (1159-1106)

No. 8 Baylor equestrian was topped by No. 10 UT Martin 7-7 (1159-1106) in a raw-score tiebreaker on Nov. 18 at the Dovington Training Center in Felton, Del.

The Bears (1-6) will get some time off before playing host to No. 5 Georgia on Jan. 27, 2024, at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

TCU obliterates Baylor football 42-17 in 119th all-time meeting

Baylor football redshirt sophomore wide receiver Josh Cameron never saw the field in his typical punt returner role against TCU. That’s because the Bears’ defense never forced the Horned Frogs to punt.

It was that kind of day, as TCU scored touchdowns on six of 10 drives to the tune of a 42-17 victory over Baylor on Nov. 18 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

“That was inexcusable,” head coach Dave Aranda said of missed defensive assignments 11 games into the year. “It’s hard to look at. It’s hard [to] walk away from.”

No. 25 Baylor volleyball upends No. 22 Houston

No. 25 Baylor volleyball upset No. 22 Houston 3-1 on Nov. 22 in the Ferrell Center to wrap up the regular season.

“I feel like our hitters really stepped up tonight,” sophomore setter Averi Carlson said. “I felt like I could really set anyone, and they were going to put the ball away. I’m really proud of our hitters, the way they executed the game plan.”

The Bears (16-12, 10-8 Big 12) were chosen as an at-large team in the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament, announced Sunday night on ESPN. Baylor heads to Lexington, Ky., where No. 2 seed Kentucky hosts the Bears, James Madison and Wofford. Baylor will face No. 7 seed JMU at 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday in Rupp Arena.

No. 13 Baylor men’s basketball outlasts Florida 95-91 for NIT Tip-Off win

Then-No. 13 Baylor men’s basketball escaped Florida 95-91 in the Nov. 24 championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“Anytime you win a nonconference tournament, it’s a big deal,” head coach Scott Drew said. “I think if you look at postseason success, most teams that did well in these preseason tournaments, it usually bodes well for postseason, because you have to have something to you to win tournaments like this.”

The Bears (6-0) are back in Waco for a three-game home stand in the Ferrell Center, starting with a contest against Nicholls at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

West Virginia downs Baylor football 34-31, hands Bears 7th home loss of 2023

It’s been that kind of year.

Just when Baylor football thought it had a chance at securing a Senior Day win, West Virginia sucked the life out of McLane Stadium. After being held to 74 yards on 18 plays in the second half, the Mountaineers hurried 80 yards down the field in six plays to defeat the Bears 34-31 Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

“It leaves a distaste in your mouth, but I think that everybody in that locker room learned from it, and it’s something that we struggled with all season, just with finishing in those critical moments,” seventh-year senior safety Bryson Jackson said.

The Bears (3-9, 2-7 Big 12) now enter an offseason in which they have a lot to figure out moving forward. Head coach Dave Aranda’s future was solidified on Sunday, while offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was let go. Redshirt junior starting quarterback Blake Shapen also reportedly entered the transfer portal on Monday.

No. 14 Baylor women’s basketball dominates Alcorn State 93-47

Then-No. 14 Baylor women’s basketball dusted Alcorn State 93-47 Sunday afternoon in the Ferrell Center. The Bears (5-0) topped the 80-point mark in the first five games of the season for the first time in 12 years.

“It’s not about us shooting the first shot that comes open,” senior guard Sarah Andrews said. “It’s about us swinging the ball, because everybody is an offensive threat. That’s beautiful basketball when we move the ball.”

Baylor hits the road for the first time all season to square off with SMU at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Moody Coliseum in Dallas.