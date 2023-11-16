Baylor Athletics readies to feast: What to watch over Thanksgiving break

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

While the much-anticipated Thanksgiving break approaches, many Baylor sports are still in full swing. There aren’t any events on Thanksgiving Day, but no need to worry: If you have a craving for more Baylor Athletics, it can be cured by a stacked slate of green and gold over the rest of the weeklong break.

No. 15 men’s basketball

The Bears (4-0) have opened the year on a tear and will get more prime-time reps over the break. Baylor will participate in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. — the home of the Brooklyn Nets.

The two-game slate will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a clash against Oregon State. The Beavers will give the Bears another taste of power conference basketball during nonconference play. Depending on the outcome, Baylor will take on either Pittsburgh or Florida on Friday afternoon.

Freshman phenoms guard Ja’Kobe Walter and forward Yves Missi are sure to stir up more national attention while balling in the spotlight. The two alone will be enough of a reason to turn on the TV while chowing down on a slice of pie.

No. 21 women’s basketball

Riding high off a major upset against No. 4 Utah, the Bears will jump into the swing of more consistent game times and progressive fatigue. Baylor will host three home games at the Ferrell Center across seven days.

The week will start with a nonconference clash against Harvard at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The squad will then rest and regroup before another game against McNeese, set for 2 p.m. on Friday as part of “Faith & Family” day. The weekend will close with a game against Alcorn on Nov. 26 to round out the break’s busy schedule.

Look for head coach Nicki Collen to continue unveiling her depth and trying to finalize the rotation ahead of Big 12 play. While it’s still early in the season, the team ought to feel like it has an opportunity to do something special and be must-watch basketball every time it touches the court.

No. 23 volleyball

As the regular season comes to a close, Baylor will conclude the regular season with “Thanksgiving at the Ferrell” in a match against Houston at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Waco.

Before the Bears hit the big stage, it’s worth visiting the Ferrell Center for a Thanksgiving celebration filled with kills and aces. The young team will look to close out the regular season on a high note and bring momentum into postseason play.

Baylor football

Even if it may not feel like it, it’s still football season. The Bears’ final clash on the gridiron to close out a schedule of eight home games comes against West Virginia on Nov. 25. The bowl-bound Mountaineers will be looking to close their year strong, while Baylor hopes to get back on track before the offseason.

All eyes will be on redshirt junior quarterback Blake Shapen, who lit up West Virginia a year ago in a midweek shoot-out that wound up as a win for the Mountaineers. In addition, the matchup could be full of trick plays and explosive downfield plays to keep fans engaged.

Despite an underwhelming season, the environment at McLane Stadium is still one of a kind. For fans staying in Waco, don’t turn down the opportunity to enjoy a hard-hitting, maybe even high-scoring Big 12 game. Plus, it’s the last chance for seniors to run the Baylor Line.