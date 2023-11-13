No. 21 Baylor women’s basketball to host ‘veteran’ No. 4 Utah in ranked showdown

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

With a bevy of newcomers still finding their roles on the team, No. 21 Baylor women’s basketball is diving straight into the fire, as the Bears are set to host No. 4 Utah at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Ferrell Center.

One of the best teams in the nation a year ago, the Utes’ season ended in the Sweet 16 at the hands of former Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey and eventual national champion LSU. But Utah head coach Lynne Roberts brought the band back together for 2023-24; all five starters are back for Utah, which also returned its top seven scorers.

“They’re really a veteran team,” Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said. “They know who they are. They know where they’re going when games are on the line. … They’re really pretty on offense.”

The Utes (2-0) live and die by the three — at least, theoretically, that is. Utah connected on 21 of 53 3-pointers (39.6%) against South Carolina State on Thursday. The Utes are averaging 17 made 3-pointers per game, shooting at a 40% clip.

“[Defending Utah’s 3-point shooting] has been a really big focus for us this week, knowing that’s a big part of their game” sophomore guard Denae Fritz said. “We have to stop them at the 3-point line and make them hit tough two’s on us. We can’t let them get out in transition and hit those threes. Obviously, once [we] take that away, it’ll be a game changer.”

Utah’s been successful through two games this season. Led by preseason Second Team All-American and reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year senior forward Alissa Pili, the Utes have outscored their two mid-major opponents by an average final score of 106-47. Despite that early dominance, Collen said she’s excited for the challenge.

“I think it’s great for our fan base,” Collen said. “Hopefully we’ve been able to get the community excited about supporting this team, and I think it’s a win-win for us. … I’ve never been a sandbagger, and I’ve never been overly confident. I just tend to call it like I see it. I think we’re talented enough to compete with this team.

“I think it’s an early test for us to see where we’re at. We’re going to get our players’ attention one way or the other. We’re going to see who rises to the occasion in these type of matchups.”

The game carries special meaning for graduate senior forward Dre’Una Edwards, who started her career at Utah before transferring to Kentucky and, eventually, Baylor. Though she hasn’t spoken much with Roberts since she left, Edwards said they are on cordial terms and she sees the game as a “special” opportunity to return to her college roots.

“I know that’s where I started,” Edwards said. “It’s like a full circle all over again, so I’m super excited, ready to play.”

Baylor Athletics has been promoting “Eras Night” for this marquee-matchup for several days now. It’s hoping students come out in full force and break the student attendance record. The first 1,000 students get a free exclusive Eras Tour-inspired T-shirt as well as a friendship bracelet. There will also be drawings each quarter for select Taylor Swift-themed prizes.