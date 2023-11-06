No. 20 Baylor men’s basketball to open season with televised test against Auburn

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

It’s been 233 days since No. 20 Baylor men’s basketball last took the court on national television, but the wait is over. Hoops season is here, and the Bears will tip off the 2023-24 season against Auburn in a neutral-site clash at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Returning only one player who averaged more than 20 minutes a game a year ago (senior forward Jalen Bridges), head coach Scott Drew retooled and said he has his squad prepared for the big moment.

“Everyone’s excited for the first game of the year, let alone a big stage like this,” Drew said. “And one thing you kind of take for granted being in our program is playing on national TV — and possibly, a lot of times, the best game of the day. And everyone’s talking about it, and people coming into the program haven’t had those opportunities.”

Drew added that this year’s group won’t rely on the 3-point shot as much. He said it’ll be a more balanced attack in hopes of being better this season, despite last year’s squad being elite on the offensive end.

“Last year’s team offensively was second-best in the nation, second-best we’ve coached in our 20 years, really offensively capable,” Drew said. “I think this team is a little bit better in getting to the paint, getting to the rim, getting fouled. At the same time, we do have people capable of making the 3-[ball]. But probably more balance on offense than last year.”

With newcomers like freshman guard Ja’Kobe Walter and junior guard Jayden Nunn, the guard room has the potential to be one of the deepest in the country.

“I really didn’t know it was going to be this elite, but after working out with these guys every day, just competing with them, it’s just been very elite,” Nunn said. “It’s very competitive throughout the whole practice, but I feel like that’s just only going to make us better. Not a lot of schools have a backcourt like we do and that much depth. So I feel like that’s going to take us a long way.”

Senior transfer guard RayJ Dennis is expected to run the offense and mentor younger guards like Walter, freshman guard Miro Little and redshirt sophomore guard Langston Love.

“I don’t know if we’ve had this much [depth in the backcourt],” Drew said. “The luxury of having depth is that you’re going to have different people that can help you. The flip side is that it’s harder for people; one game, you might play 30 minutes and be the leading scorer, and the next game, that might not be there, and you have to be a great teammate and help the team.”

For Walter, Little and fellow freshman center Yves Missi, opening night is their first chance to establish themselves at the next level. Walter said this is part of what comes with playing for an elite program.

“I’ve been looking forward [to this] since the summer, been looking forward [to it the] past couple of days,” Walter said. “I just love the energy in gyms. So just to be able to play in it finally — I’m too happy.”

The Bears’ season opener will tip off at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., and can be streamed on ESPN.