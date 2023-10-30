Lariat TV News: Homecoming rain delays, football losing at home and ‘Milk Monday’ canceled

If you missed any of the Homecoming action, you can get caught up right here with Lariat TV News. We had eyes everywhere all weekend and are bringing you up close and personal with all the festivities.

Baylor football’s homecoming did not go as planned as the Bears continued their home losing streak in the rain while a tradition of tailgating braved the weather outside the stadium.

In other news you won’t want to miss, the odd but popular “Milk Mondays” have been banned from campus and we’re bringing you a story of triumph over poor mental health.