A&L Tunesday: Oct. 31

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

If your walk to class this week is freezing cold, here is a list of hot new music to keep you warm.

“Spinnin'” by Flatland Cavalry (Oct. 26)





Flatland Cavalry is the perfect band for those country fans who are into the old-school, classic dirt road vibe. Heavy on the strings and twangy vocals, “Spinnin‘” is a return to the genre’s roots of of the band’s new album, “Wandering Star.”



“Out of Luck” by Mariah the Scientist (Oct. 26)



Mariah the Scientist’s smooth voice is perfect on this R&B track. SZA fans will find a familiar sound in Mariah the Scientist. “Out of Luck” is upbeat but laid back, a perfect mix of chill vibes and energy to keep you going throughout the day.

“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” by Taylor Swift (Oct. 27)

It’s a crime that Taylor Swift kept this song locked up in the vault for nine years. If I’d heard this in 2014, my brain chemistry would have been permanently altered. “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” is a perfect piece of pop music, and it fits remarkably well on this re-recorded album.