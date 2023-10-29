Baylor stumbles in Big 12 Cross Country Championships

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

Baylor cross-country opened the postseason at the Big 12 Cross Country Championships Saturday morning at the Iowa State Cross Country Course in Ames, Iowa.

With multiple newcomers added to the conference, including cross-country powerhouse BYU, the field of competition grew in depth. The Baylor men’s and women’s teams each finished in last, as the men placed 12th and the women placed 14th.

The men’s team ended its day last in the field of 12, finishing with a total time of 2:09:17.00, which would’ve been good for sixth in 2022’s conference championship. Graduate student Ryan Hodge led the Bears for the fourth time this season, finishing 46th with a final time of 24:25.3.

Oklahoma State won the men’s side with a 1:54:47.30, led by the race’s top two finishers, freshman Brian Musau (22:46.6) and senior Alex Maier. The Cowboys entered the day ranked No. 2 nationally and could rise after five of their runners placed in the top nine.

The women’s team finished last in the field of 14, with a total time of 1:53:50.40, which would’ve been good for eighth in 2022. Junior Hayden Gold led the Bears for the third time in 2023, finishing 63rd with a final time of 21:50.1.

BYU won the women’s race with a 1:39:44.40, one of three teams to finish with a sub-1:45:00. Oklahoma State again finished with the top two runners, graduate student Taylor Roe (19:35.4) and sophomore Billah Jepkirui, and three of the top five, but 10 Cougars finished inside the top 20 to edge out the Cowboys, who finished with five.

Next up, Baylor is scheduled to run at the NCAA South Central Regional Meet in Fayetteville, Ark. on Nov. 11, with a spot in the NCAA Cross Country Championships on the line.