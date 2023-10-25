More than just tissue paper: Float creation includes months of planning, construction

By Shae Whittle | Reporter

Although the floats appear to roll down Fifth Street with ease during the homecoming parade, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes. Over the course of months, many hours of hard work go into the construction of the floats before they are finally presented to the public on the Saturday morning of homecoming weekend.

The Baylor Homecoming Parade has a rich history going back to its roots in 1909. Since then, it has been verified by the Smithsonian as the “oldest and largest collegiate homecoming parade in the country,” according to the Baylor website.

Following that legacy, student organizations and community groups have been working to create over-the-top floats for their ride down the streets of downtown Waco and the Baylor campus.

Each float construction experience is unique to its organization, as groups often use different planning styles and work schedules to bring together their finished masterpieces.

“We started with the planning process,” Fort Worth senior and Phi Kappa Chi float chair Luke Porter said. “And so basically, we all sit down and think of ideas, brainstorm what themes we are going to try to go for. Then, once we land on a couple of themes, we think about how to incorporate Baylor culture into that. Once we have gotten one approved and we get back [at] the beginning of the semester, we can officially start building it. And so by that point, we try to have schematics for the most part of what we’re going to build and how we’re going to build it.”

In the process, float chairs lead construction and delegate tasks to the group. While there are numerous struggles that come with the role, there are many benefits to it as well.

“I’d say the biggest struggle is probably trusting other people to do stuff,” Porter said. “You know, it’s hard for me to give up responsibility to others, and so it’s been difficult, but it’s been cool to see guys execute it so well. The biggest blessing would just be the guys that I get to hang out with — the two other head float chairs and the other float chairs that are on our team. I mean, they’re just incredible guys, and getting to know them and spend time with them has definitely been a blessing.”

Although significant responsibility falls on float chairs, all members of the organization can get involved and play a part in the creation of the floats.

“One of my favorite parts of going to float [construction] is just getting to see everyone,” Bentonville, Ark., senior and Delta Delta Delta president Lydia Pehlman said. “It’s always fun, like getting to talk to new people, getting to have those sweet conversations.”

Phi Kappa Chi and Delta Delta Delta were named first-place winners of the 2022 homecoming float competition for their float titled “Night at the Mayborn.” It featured replica paintings of famous works combined with prominent Baylor figures and symbols, such as a large mammoth statue that was in the center.

Pehlman said she felt excited when their float was announced as the first-place winner while she was surrounded by the Baylor family at the traditional Friday night bonfire. She said she was confident in the finished product but was surprised to find out they had actually won the competition.

“It was Phi Chi’s first time to win float, and we’ve gotten a lot of second places, but no first-place win, and so that was nice to be able to start off the school year with that,” Pehlman said.

Porter said the pairing of the fraternity and sorority made the float construction process more enjoyable.

“Tri Delta was fantastic, and I loved working with them,” Porter said. “Their float chairs were awesome, and I’m still friends with them. That process was just so much fun — very stressful, but it always is.”

Fraternities and sororities often join together for floats, utilizing the extra pairs of hands. This year, Beta Upsilon Chi is working with Alpha Phi. Celina senior and Beta Upsilon Chi float chair Joseph Pfister said it has been a good experience working with the sorority.

“They have some really creative people, and they have some really hardworking people,” Pfister said. “I think they’ve done an amazing job showing up to float-building, participating and just having a good attitude about it.”

Despite the ups and downs, the float construction experience is a homecoming tradition that goes beyond the Saturday debut.

“Float’s always such a good time,” Pehlman said. “Going to the float site and getting to spend time with your sisters and just getting to make something out of your own two hands and see that showcased in the parade — it’s always a special time.”