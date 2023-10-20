Rep. Pete Sessions announces candidacy for Speaker of the House

By Tatum Mitchell | News Editor

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas 17) announced his candidacy for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Friday. The House has gone about two weeks without the position filled.

“Let’s get the House back to work on behalf of the American people,” Sessions said via X, formerly known as Twitter.

The position is up for grabs because after three failed elections, speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was dropped by the House on Friday. Preceding Jordan’s failed bid, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made history as the first speaker to be voted out of the position on Oct. 3.

Sessions can “forge a positive path” and bring unity as a conservative leader, according to a release from Sessions’ office.

“During his congressional career, he has played a vital role in the Republican Party, in Texas and nationally, including a decade in Party leadership,” the release reads.

Born and raised in Waco, Sessions has been in Congress for 24 years and has held different leadership positions, including chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee and chairman of the House Committee on Rules.

According to USA Today, there are multiple candidates who have announced they’re joining the race and some who are still considering.

The candidates listed in that article who are running are Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.), Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.). The list is subject to change as more announce their candidacy.

The House will meet Monday to hear from candidates.