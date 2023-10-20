From Italy to Dallas: All of Art Briles’ coaching gigs since being fired

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

It’s been over seven years since Art Briles was Baylor football’s head coach, and despite the disgraced exit, Briles has taken several jobs at other places since then.

Briles was fired in May 2016 after an independent investigation of multiple sexual assaults involving Baylor student-athletes indicated Briles and his staff didn’t report their knowledge of those incidents to authorities. The 67-year-old led the football program from 2008-15, helping orchestrate the first two Big 12 championships (2013 and 2014) in Baylor history.

While Briles has not made his way back to the collegiate level since wearing the green and gold, here are all of his stops after being dismissed by Baylor:

Canadian Football League (2017)

Briles was hired as the offensive coordinator for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League on Aug. 28, 2017. However, the team and league announced they reversed course on the decision about 10 hours later.

First stop in Italy (2018)

Briles was named as the head coach of Guelfi Firenze, an American football team located in Florence, Italy on Aug. 2, 2018. The team is part of the Italian Football League. Guelfi Firenze went 8-3 overall in Briles’ first season at the helm.

Southern Miss (2019)

Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson was blocked from hiring Briles as offensive coordinator in February 2019. Hopson disagreed with the decision by the university president Rodney Bennett, but Briles remained out of the college landscape following the blunder.

Mount Vernon High School (2019-20)

Briles became the head coach for Mount Vernon High School, located in East Texas, in May 2019. Briles signed a two-year deal, and he and the program were publicly reprimanded by a state oversight committee a month into his first season for using ineligible players and for using an assistant coach who wasn’t a full-time employee of the district. Mount Vernon didn’t have to forfeit any games, though.

Briles’ first season saw the Tigers lose in the first round of the Texas high school playoffs. Briles resigned as head coach on Dec. 14, 2020, after owning a 20-6 record through two seasons. His team reached the state semifinals in his second and final year with the Tigers.

Grambling State (2022)

Briles made his way back to the collegiate level when he was hired by Hue Jackson as the offensive coordinator for Grambling State on Feb. 24, 2022. But, public pressure resulted in Briles’ resignation four days later, as he said he didn’t want to be a distraction to the football team.

Second stop in Italy (2022)

Briles resigned to coach the Guelfi Firenze for the 2022 season. The team went 9-2 that year and won the 41st Italian Bowl championship, upsetting the Milano Seamen on July 2, 2022.

Dallas Pioneros (2023)

The Dallas Pioneros, part of the International Football Alliance, announced Briles as their head coach on Aug. 10. The IFA plans to begin play in June 2024.