Baylor community gathers to pray Psalm 34:18 over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

Faculty, staff, administration and students gathered Thursday in Elliston Chapel to pray for the Israeli and Palestinian conflict and intercede on behalf of people on both sides.

University Chaplain and Dean for Spiritual Life, Burt Burleson, began the service with a time of prayer and meditation on those involved in the conflict, which was followed by a time of worship, a liturgy and a parting blessing.

Burleson said that in a time of intercession for those involved in a conflict, one must lay down one’s own burden and be willing to be burdened for others, and the prayer was an opportunity for the Baylor community to take on the burden of the Israeli and Palestinian people.

“Prayer is a part of who we are. We feel that Baylor should respond. We’re invited to gather together and pray about … the need for people to let go. To let go of anger and move towards forgiveness, as impossible as it seems,” Burleson said.

One of the commendable aspects of the prayer was the emphasis on pain for people on both sides of the conflict, Dr. Lynn Tatum, associate director of Middle East Studies and senior lecturer, said. Tatum said there should not be an argument over which side is right, but an agreement on the fact that people should not have to suffer.

“If we could all just agree that children and innocents should not be harmed or killed, that would be a huge step towards reconciliation. If we could just all agree, Muslims, Christians, Jews, that our God should not be used as an alibi for murder, the world would be a better place,” Tatum said.

According to Tatum, the Baylor community can take practical steps toward healing from the pain caused by disunity by ensuring that other students, specifically Jewish students at this time, feel protected and cared for.

“There’s a Jewish phrase that’s called Tikkun, which means we need to heal the world. … We can all take our little steps towards doing that,” Tatum said.

Kevin Jackson, vice president of student life, attended the prayer and said it was a good reminder to be inviting to those around us during a time of divisiveness in the world. According to Jackson, God calls his people to be peacemakers and draw people together.

“I love that at Baylor we can come together in prayer. Really, just…stop. Be quiet and listen to the beautiful words that are said, the scripture that’s read, the songs that we sing together, but more importantly, listen for God’s word,” Jackson said.

With the conflict in Israel and Palestine, many people are experiencing grief, anger, death and hurt, according to Jackson, and compassion and prayer are the best ways to combat those things.

“I think God calls us to just go into the middle of all that and show love and compassion and do our best to be peacemakers,” Jackson said.

The service closed with a prayer for the people of Israel, Palestine and Baylor regarding how to handle the local effects of the conflict. The liturgical prayer came from Psalm 34:18, saying, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”