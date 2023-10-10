Column: Halloween costume predictions

By Olivia Eiken | Staff Writer

I don’t know about you, but I started panicking about my Halloween costumes by the end of September. Finding the perfect costume that is recognizable but still niche in its own way is a different kind of struggle.

I’ve curated a brief list of what I think will be the costumes we see the most this year. If dressing completely original is your thing, I would probably avoid these costumes.

1. Barbie and Ken

With the obvious popularity and grasp the “Barbie” movie had on us all, it’ll be no surprise seeing 10 different girls approaching each other with a “Hi Barbie!” as they are all dressed in different variations of the Mattel doll.

This is a winner as both an individual costume and a couples’ costume. To achieve either the traditional Ken or Barbie look, grab yourself a blonde wig and any glitzy pink pieces from Amazon. I’m personally looking forward to seeing all the variations of cowgirl Barbie with a little Texas flair.

2. Any of Taylor Swift’s iconic looks from the Eras Tour

I’m not a “Swiftie” (please don’t attack me), but I obviously recognize the impact she has had on so many people this year. Many people who went to some of the later shows either bought or made themselves outfits inspired by Swift’s, and I think wearing them for Halloween will be a great way to reuse that same outfit. Make your “Bejeweled” rhinestone corset feel more like a Halloween costume by adding a blonde wig and a muted red lipstick to complete the look.

3. Wednesday Addams

For the girlies with black box-dyed hair, this is your time to shine. The first season of “Wednesday” premiered on Netflix in November of last year, and Netflix announced the second season in June, making it the perfect costume for Halloween this year. I’m not recommending that you fully commit to the bit by giving yourself straight-across bangs. Instead, put the scissors down and just give yourself two braids. Complete the look with a black-and-white polka-dot dress with a white collar.

4. Indiana Jones and J. Robert Oppenheimer

Indiana Jones is a classic costume, and most guys who have dressed as him in the past probably still have the key components for the look. A brown leather jacket, khaki pants, a peach button-down shirt, a satchel of some kind and a brown fedora make this look recognizable and easy to pull off.

If you want to change the look slightly and be more relevant to this year, use that same fedora and dress as Robert Oppenheimer. I think we will see a lot of this given the all-encompassing experience and popularity that was “Barbenheimer” weekend earlier this year. Complete the Oppenheimer look with a pair of way-too-high-waisted brown trousers, a white button-down shirt, a brown tie and brown suspenders.