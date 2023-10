This week we have an update on the massive hole in the ground rerouting students outside North Village and we’ll show you how costumes and make-up can change the lives of children.

If you missed it, we’re telling you all about the missions fair, and we’ll show you two very unique art exhibits that you can visit today.

In sports, Baylor Volleyball rallied, but ultimately lost to Kansas State in Waco, and coming off a historic win, Baylor football is hoping to knock off Texas Tech.