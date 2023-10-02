Homecoming court to embody ‘Baylor mission’

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

The Baylor homecoming court might have been a beauty contest in the past, but it is now a celebration of an individual’s ability to represent the character and passion of the university.

Baylor has the longest-standing homecoming tradition in the country, dating back to 1909. Charleston, Ill., senior Abby Geisler said this makes it all the more meaningful for students and alumni.

“The whole idea surrounding our homecoming is such an important tradition for us,” Geisler said. “And it’s really cool … the way that the court has evolved as Baylor has evolved.”

According to the Baylor website, the homecoming court is a way to recognize students who “live out the mission of the university.”

2022 Baylor Homecoming Queen Amanda Warner was nominated by the Baylor Spirit Squad and is now a graduate student at Baylor. Werner said the interview process was a great way to get to know the Baylor and greater Waco communities.

“I think it was a cool way to honor those who have been in leadership and … helping Baylor’s organizations run,” Werner said. “And I met so many people who were leading on campus and who I still keep up with today.”

According to Werner, the process is full of rich tradition, and she received a scrapbook and a necklace to be passed down to the next queen.

Geisler and Werner both said the judging process is extensive, consisting of resume perusing and hours of in-person interviews with three judges — one representing Baylor, one representing Waco and one representing everything in between.

“It’s really cool because they’re not necessarily involved with the homecoming court process,” Geisler said. “They’re not necessarily involved with Baylor. They’re just three people who are donating their time, and we’re really grateful for them.”

According to the Baylor Chamber of Commerce Instagram, every Baylor organization can nominate up to two members, one male and one female, to be considered for homecoming king or queen. Nominations closed Friday, and the court will be announced at the first Pigskin performance on Oct. 26.

According to the Baylor website, the homecoming queen was originally chosen based on the originality of the float she rode on in the parade and qualities like beauty, poise, graciousness and charm.

Since then, the court has evolved to value leadership, service, accomplishments and campus involvement in its representatives, adding a king in 2021 to help further the inclusivity of the tradition.

“It’s really evolved into choosing a person who is academically good and who loves the university and who is passionate,” Geisler said. “It has really turned more into a character thing, which is so important.”