Lariat TV News: Music worth remembering, sleeping bag world record and football hits the road

This week we’re bringing you the story of one group that uses music to connect with memories and we’ll show you how a world record was set in McLane Stadium.

There’s a major accessibility issue right outside some of Baylor’s dorms and we’ll show you why this hole is such a big ordeal. We’ll also show you how dogs and puppies took over part of campus in the name of charity.

In sports, Baylor football and soccer are struggling with their conference schedules, but we’ll show you two club sports that are thriving.ltvn