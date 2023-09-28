Strangers to neighbors: Better Together BU celebrates interfaith community

By Sarah Gallaher | Staff Writer

“Because a stranger is just a neighbor you haven’t met yet.”

Better Together BU abides by its mission statement and starts interfaith dialogue among students. As a partnership between Baylor Spiritual Life and Multicultural Affairs, the organization welcomes students of all religions to come together and gain understanding despite their differences.

Better Together began in the midst of controversy. In December 2015, students gathered to pray for Muslim students — a moment of positive press in the middle of Baylor’s sexual assault scandal. This positivity led to the charter of Better Together, which was the first interfaith group on campus and operates under Interfaith America.

Shreveport, La., graduate student Jessica Brooks serves as the graduate adviser for Better Together. She shared her excitement about the future of the organization, which is now a part of the intercultural engagement department. Brooks said the program sparks meaningful conversations about faith among students.

“I feel like the best way I can describe [Better Together] is the beauty of your faith, the beauty of other faiths and building that bridge together to kind of create meaning, understanding and also creating dialogue across lines of difference,” Brooks said.

In Better Together, these “lines of difference” are not divisive — they bring students together. Every Tuesday at 6 p.m., students meet in Martin House to discuss themes surrounding culture and faith.

“I have had a more profound understanding and appreciation for my own faith or where I come from, and that’s the beauty of Interfaith America,” Brooks said.

When Better Together first began, the organization faced opposition as an interfaith group at a Christian university. Some critics argued that Baylor, which affiliates with the Baptist General Convention of Texas, should not support interfaith dialogue.

However, Better Together affirms all cultures and faiths and focuses on understanding and acceptance.

“You have to create a space of acceptance, even if that doesn’t mean you believe what the other person believes,” Richland, Wash., senior and Better Together co-leader Kara Nelson said.

Nelson said it does not detract from one’s faith but rather opens minds to learning how one’s own faith can be enhanced by that of others.

“I have learned from Islam some wonderful tips about fasting that have enhanced my own faith,” Nelson said. “Through learning about Ramadan, through learning about that sort of faithfulness, it’s enriched my own experience of fasting.”

Brooks said participating in interfaith dialogue can lead to positive relationships, turning strangers into neighbors.

“People witness very quickly how much in common they have,” Brooks said. “Even if faiths are really different or if beliefs are different, there’s universal commonalities that exist.”

Better Together furthers their “strangers to neighbors” mission with Neighbor Nights, where students gather for a meal and learn about a different culture. Better Together partners with Multicultural Affairs to connect with cultural organizations, hosting the events monthly at the Bobo Spiritual Life Center.

“We partner with a cultural organization, so for this month, it’s Hispanic Heritage Month, so we partnered with HSA and asked them to give us some food, some games, cultural events, something they want us to share with the Baylor community,” Tulsa, Okla., senior and Better Together co-leader Mikyla Khan said.

Brooks said Neighbor Nights celebrate different religious and cultural holidays, as well as months of cultural recognition. Members host around 200-300 students, teaching them how to be neighborly and build community.

The combination of culture and religion separates Better Together from other cultural and religious organizations at Baylor. By emphasizing the importance of loving your neighbor, Better Together furthers interfaith literacy among students.

“Better Together is truly a space for everyone,” Brooks said. “It is a space to create understanding. It’s a safe space but also a brave space to engage in dialogue but to come as you are.”